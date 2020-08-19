Goodyear Under Fire for ‘Discriminatory’ Zero Tolerance Policy

Goodyear has been receiving some heat on social media after an employee shared a photo of a slide appearing to show the company’s new zero-tolerance policy, saying it’s “discriminatory.” The photo shows a slide that the employee said was presented during diversity training at the Topeka plant but that was provided by the company’s headquarters in Akron, Ohio. The employee’s name has not been released and they spoke to WTVY under the condition of anonymity over fears they could lose their job.

The photo of the slide, which appears to be a Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company slide and is available below, lists what’s acceptable and not acceptable under their zero-tolerance policy. Under acceptable, there’s “Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT).” Under unacceptable, there’s “Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire and Political Affiliated Slogans or Material.” Here is the photo in question:

The Employee Who Posted the Photo Criticized the Company for Its ‘Discriminatory’ Policy & Goodyear Issued a Statement

The employee who shared the photo told WTVY: “If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I’m not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone’s not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that’s discriminatory. If we’re talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it’s discrimination.”

Goodyear has not yet confirmed whether the slide was issued by the company’s headquarters but spokesperson Melissa Monaco provided the outlet with the following statement: “Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.”

Heavy reached out to Goodyear for more information about the slide but did not immediately hear back.

The Company Began Trending on Social Media as Many Slammed Goodyear for Its Policy

Many people took to social media to criticize the company’s controversial policy and Goodyear as well as the hashtag #BoycottGoodyear began trending. Carl Higbie posted: “Hey ⁦@goodyear⁩ care to explain this out of your Kansas plant? If this is true i will NEVER buy another Goodyear tire.” Blogger Matt Walsh wrote, “This is outrageous and we conservatives need to get over our aversion to boycotting (which I share). Goodyear shouldn’t get another dime of business from us.”

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro wrote, “An absolute absurdity. If businesses are going to deliberately enter the political realm at the behest of the wokest clientele, then everyone else will have to loudly boycott in response to establish mutually assured destruction.” Radio host Paul Joseph Watson posted, “The notion that expressing support for Black Lives Matter isn’t a political statement is absurd. Goodyear‘s statement on this is beyond ludicrous.”

Many said they would be boycotting Goodyear Tires as a result of the apparent policy. One customer wrote, “I wonder what average lifetime value @goodyear places on their customers. I buy tires every few years at most, and I certainly won’t be buying from them in the future. Seems silly to alienate anybody when purchases are so infrequent in the first place.”

One person wrote, “Thanks, made my decision easier, now I don’t have to consider #Goodyear as an option at all.” Law Enforcement Today posted, “A slide has been leaked from the Goodyear (which loves selling tires to police officers) telling workers what they can and can’t support – and it’s unbelievable.” In fact, many comments pointed out that Goodyear sells tires to police departments throughout the country and added that the zero-tolerance policy may not be well-received by those departments.

According to Goodyear’s government sales website, the company claims that they are the “recognized leader for police pursuit tires.” An article about the controversy in Law Enforcement Today reports that “Goodyear tires are the tire of choice on a majority of newly manufactured police vehicles.”

Some People Expressed Support for Goodyear After the Photo Began Circulating

Although the majority of the comments on Twitter appeared to criticize Goodyear’s move, some people posted their support of the apparent policy on social media. One user wrote, “I was just about to buy tires. @goodyear tires it is! #blacklivesmatter #BreonnaTaylor #ElijahMcClain #PortlandProtest #PDXprotests.” Another user responded, “Awesome. You rock @goodyear! Stay strong. Don’t end up walking this back.”

One person wrote, “I will only buy Goodyear from now on. Thank you!” Another explained, “Blue lives is, at the end of the day, a retaliation against black lives matter, where black lives matter are calling for justice and civil rights.”

