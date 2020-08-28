How Was Kayla Mueller Killed?

Kayla Mueller was an American humanitarian who was killed by the Islamic State in 2015 after being kidnapped and held hostage, according to The Guardian. She had traveled to Turkey in 2012 and then to Syria to help Syrian refugees who were affected by the country’s civil war. She was kidnapped in 2013 while leaving the Doctors Without Borders hospital, the Washington Post reported.

In February of 2015, ISIS claimed that Mueller was killed by a Jordanian airstrike that bombed the building she was being held captive. The Jordanian government has denied being involved in Mueller’s death, according to The Post.

So what really happened to Mueller? Here’s what you need to know:

Other Hostages Claimed That Mueller Was a Sex Slave & Forced to Marry IS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Two women who were held hostage along with Mueller gave graphic accounts of what happened to them while they were held captive. The two women, called Dalal and Susan, told the BBC that Mueller told them that she was tortured by members of the Islamic State because they wanted her to admit that she was a spy. She was forced to watch beheadings of other captured Americans,had her fingernails ripped out and was repeatedly raped by the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. They said that while being held captive al-Baghdadi forced her to marry him.