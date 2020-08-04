Woman Attacked by Florida White Supremacist Gets $20k in Donations

Kisha Biche, the woman who was attacked by a self-proclaimed white supremacist in Florida, has received nearly $20,000 in donations after a friend started a GoFundMe campaign for the bartender. Biche suffered a concussion after she was viciously slapped by Nicholas Shock on Friday while he went on a hate-filled rant at Pop’s Sunset Grill in Nokomis, Florida, TMZ reported.

“This is the only Go Fund me approved by Kisha for this, and all funds will be going directly to her and her family,” the description for the fundraiser says. “She is currently being paid her wages from Pops, but is losing out on the tip money her and her family use to survive. Currently, due to the COVID crisis, Kisha is the only one working in her household.”

“Let’s do our part and make sure she and her family do not have to worry about bills for a while, so she can relax and recover from this brutal assault,” the page adds.

As noted by TMZ, the original goal was set at $10,000. After surpassing the first goal, the limit was raised to $25,000.

On Monday, Biche thanked everyone for their support and generosity. “Hi everyone it’s been a long few days! First I want to thank everyone for their generosity it is overwhelming how amazing all of you are,” she wrote. “I have been resting and recovering at home with my family and hope to back to my old self as soon as possible.”

Biche’s husband, Tom Biche, told TMZ she didn’t initially go to the hospital. But she soon started to suffer from headaches, nausea, whiplash and bruising. She’s also having a hard time remembering things.

A self-proclaimed white supremacist in Florida attacks an innocent woman after praising Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/vCec0xn87S — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 1, 2020

Schock Was Arrested & Charged For Battery and Disturbing the Peace

In a video initially posted by Facebook user Shelley Troyer, which has since been taken down, Schock referred to himself as an Aryan and white supremacist. “I’m a white supremacist, Aryan Nation will rule the world. People covered in tattoos are gonna be my closest relatives, I promise you,” he says.

Workers try to calm him down but he was unphased. “I don’t give a f***, call Donald Trump, please,” the says. “Do you know Donald Trump? If you don’t know Donald Trump, I’m not going nowhere.”

Schock continues to walk around the restaurant and makes a lewd comment about one of the women. That’s when he approached Biche, who attempted to stop him from entering an area where they were children. He slaps her in the face and is immediately tackled by four men. At the end of the clip, he asks for President Donald Trump again and tells police officers he has “psycho problems.”

Pop’s Sunset Grill Said The Violent Incident Was The First At Their Establishment

In a statement to Heavy, the owners of Pop’s said they have never had an incident in their 20-year ownership. They said Schock was “troubled” and “immediately began spewing erratic hate dialogue” when he entered their restaurant.

“We made every effort to remove him within minutes after his arrival while simultaneously speaking with 911 to dispatch police officers. Unfortunately, he violently attacked one of our staff,” they said. “He was then immediately subdued and held until the sheriff arrived.”

“We’d like to thank our community for their unparalleled support and empathy. Pop’s Sunset Grill is grateful for the heroic efforts of our staff, owner, and customers that apprehended the individual within seconds of his violent assault of our brave bartender that stood between him and our customers in a protective mode,” they continued. “She is recovering at home on paid medical leave.”

