North Carolina Man Accused of Shooting 5-Year-Old in the Head

A Wilson, North Carolina man is accused of shooting a 5-year-old in the head in front of his siblings while the children were outside playing and riding their bikes.

The shooting happened on Aug. 9 but the suspect wasn’t caught until the next day, according to The Wilson Times. The U.S. Marshalls Service located 25-year-old Darius Nathaniel Sessions at a home in Goldsboro, N.C a town about 26 miles south of Wison and charged him with first-degree murder in the killing of Cannon Hinnant.

According to The Wilson Times, the motive or what lead up to the shooting is unclear, but a Go-Fund-Me for the family says, “On Sunday, August 9th, this precious angel was playing outside with his siblings when he was murdered. He was merely doing what he would do any other day and that’s playing with his sisters, riding his bike, doing what kids do and all of the innocence that comes with being a child.”

The Wilson Times reports that the shooting happened at around 5:30pm on Sunday. When police arrived to a call for help they found that 5-year-old Cannon had been shot. Rescue workers tried to save him and rushed him to the Wilson Medical Center but the boy died.

ABC 11 reported a neighbor named Charlene Walburn told them they heard the shot and she told her husband to call 911 as she ran to the door. They soon heard Cannon’s father crying out that his son had been shot.

According to Walburn, “Our neighbor saw it. She said the young man just walked up to the little boy who was sitting on his bike, which he does every day. I just don’t understand why he did it. How can you walk up to a little boy, point-blank, and put a gun to his head and just shoot him? How could anyone do that?”

Sessoms Has a History of Drug Arrests and Convictions but Looks to Have Grown Up in a Devout Christian Home

A background search on Sessoms shows that his Facebook profile has been removed, but he went by Darius “Trill” Sessoms. On his mother’s Facebook page she has a screen shot from four years ago in which Sessoms shared a post that said, “My mom raised me right but I did wrong on my won 100 [%].” There are also photos of him being baptized in 2016 in which she writes, “One day at a time sweet Jesus!!! That’s all I’m asking of you!!! Allelujah.”

From as much as you can glean from a Facebook page, Sessoms looks to have grown up in a very devout Christian family with a brother and a mom and dad who are still married. Other photos include Sessoms graduating from high school, baby photos, and one where he is reading to elementary students in his former teacher’s class. On his 20th Birthday, his mother posted, “Thanking God for 20 years ago. He sent us a 9 lb. 2 oz. baby boy that we named Darius. Who has grown into a 6ft 4in handsome young man!”

Sessoms has had some convictions in the past, according to the Wilson Times, including one for larceny of firearms in Wilson County in March 2016. Another was a misdemeanor charge of maintaining a place for a controlled substance in Wake County in April 2016. He also had a felony marijuana possession in Nash County in November 2016. Twice broke probation in 2017 and had to serve two different three- month jail sentences. Sessoms also has two pending counts of felony maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance in Wilson County.

Heavy has reached out to the Wilson Police Department and to the U.S. Marshall Service for the arrest report and any other information about the senseless shooting and is awaiting a reply.

According to CBS 17 the Wilson Police Department issued a statement that said, “The Wilson Police Department sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to the family of Cannon during this tragic time.”

Cannon’s Mother Says on Facebook That Sessoms Knew Cannon & Knew How Sweet he Was

Cannon’s mother’s Facebook page is filled with posts from the distraught mother, who insists she’ll get justice for her murdered son. Bonny Waddell says that Sessoms knew her children saying in one post, “ask the SOB who took my baby, he knew my child and just how sweet and innocent hand loving he was too!”

According to Waddell’s friend who wrote a long post about what happened and tagged Waddell, people are wrongly defending Sessoms. Heather Morgan wrote:

So just to speak on a few of the things I have seen: 1-An accident is just that an accident. In no way shape or form was this an accident! If he was aiming at someone else then still no accident! You live in a mobile home park with other houses only footsteps away from yours, you know good and well there are children playing in this neighborhood all day everyday!! 2- He was out of his mind on drugs …. but, yet coherent enough to drive away before police arrived. That’s a complete b****** excuse and in no way shape or form should ever be used to justify what happened. 3- He was depressed, so if you knew he was depressed and can actually say he was depressed enough to do something like this then shame on you for not getting him the help he needed before now.

Because Sessoms is Black and Cannon was white, various social media posts are bringing that fact into the equation, but Morgan says Waddell has had an outpouring of love and support from people from different “races, places and religions.”

She wrote:

There is no debating when it comes to this family lives have been completely shattered bc of the selfish acts of this grown a** man. Yes we are angry. Yes we have more hate in our hearts than anyone should ever have. No it is not bc of his race in any way shape or form!!! He could be the whitest white man in the world and we would still feel the same!! No mother should have their baby taken from them like this, no sister should have to ever witness what Cannon’s did, no one and I mean no one should have to feel the feelings that this family is feeling, not even the ones that want to step out and make reasons/ excuses whatever you may call it!! And I pray you never know the pain Darrius Sessoms caused on Sunday.

If you want to help Cannon’s family the Go-Fund-Me page says “We are asking for your donations to assist with anything that may be needed for expenses related to his services. We offer our sincerest appreciation in this extremely difficult time. #justice for Cannon”

