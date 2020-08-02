WATCH: Nicholas Schock Slaps Woman in Florida, Cops Say

Nicholas Arnold Schock was filmed attacking a woman while going on a rant about President Donald Trump. He was arrested Nokomis, Florida, on Friday and charged with battery and disturbing the peace, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. His arraignment is slated for August 24. He’s still in custody, according to TMZ. His bond was set for $620.

The Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The video was originally shared by Facebook user Shelley Troyer, who said she had been enjoying the day at Pop’s Sunset Grill. “Sooo we’re sitting here watching the boats go by on a beautiful Friday afternoon at Pop’s…WOW…Thank GOD I got it on video!” she wrote.

The clip went viral after it was posted to Twitter on Saturday by the account Fifty Shades of Whey, where it garnered more than 300,000 views. “A self-proclaimed white supremacist in Florida attacks an innocent woman after praising Donald Trump,” the netizen captioned the video.

Schock Calls Himself A White Supremacist

A self-proclaimed white supremacist in Florida attacks an innocent woman after praising Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/vCec0xn87S — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 1, 2020

In the video, Schock is seen calling himself an Aryan and a white supremacist. He’s shirtless and his pants appear like they’re about to fall down as he starts yelling, “I’m a white supremacist, Aryan Nation will rule the world. People covered in tattoos are gonna be my closest relatives, I promise you.”

Workers at the restaurant try to calm and quiet Schock, but he was undeterred. “I don’t give a f***, call Donald Trump, please,” the 36-year-old says in the clip. “Do you know Donald Trump? If you don’t know Donald Trump, I’m not going nowhere.”

He continues to walk around the area and starts spewing obscenities, making an offensive comment regarding sex. When a female staffer tries to stop him from entering an area and reminds him that children are around, he slaps her in the face.

That’s when the crowd erupted and tackled Schock to the ground, leaving him with a bloody nose. A second video shared by Troyer shows four men holding Schock down, with another bystander yelling at him for hitting the female staffer, whose identity wasn’t immediately known.

Troyer’s third video picks up after police arrived. Police ask him his name and tell him to relax. Police try to get him to relax for more than a minute, with Schock asking one last time for them to get Trump to the scene. He also said at one point, “I have psycho problems.”

Schock was previously arrested in 2016 where he spent 13 days in jail after he violated probation and was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, according to records from the DeSoto County Jail.

