More than 200 ‘Save the Children’ #100CityMarch Events Planned for August 22

Numerous marches against child trafficking are taking place across the United States on Saturday, August 22. These Save the Children 100 City Marches (or #100CityMarch) are designed to bring awareness and media coverage to child trafficking and pedophilia, with the goal of ultimately ending child trafficking in the United States. Although the #SavetheChildren hashtag has sometimes been associated with the QAnon movement, some local organizers have said that their events are not associated with QAnon. However, some other local events have a QAnon slogan in their event description.

Here’s what you need to know about the 100 City March events, including when and where they are occurring.

The #100CityMarch Events Are Seeking to Bring Attention to Child Trafficking

While the exact number of 100 City Marches that are taking place isn’t confirmed, there are more than 200 marches scheduled to happen throughout the country.

A website called Freedom for Children, which many of the local events link to, says about the nationwide protest:

The purpose of this event is to request change and reformation within our governmental and law enforcement agencies to ensure that all justice is brought to the victims and more accessibility of support is provided for survivors. We hope to encourage our judiciary systems to provide proper representation to survivors who have been impacted by child exploitation/human trafficking and to serve maximum sentencing to perpetrators of this issue.

Aspen Bowen, who is organizing the Spokane, Washington march, told KREM2 that the Spokane march is not associated with QAnon. She said they were organizing the rally following the news about the Jeffrey Epstein cases.

She said: “We are raising awareness for is what is happening here in Spokane. We are not diving into the conspiracy theories part.”

Bowen said the Spokane march’s goal is to introduce new legislation to protect victims of sexual crimes and increase law enforcement task forces that fight sex trafficking, along with increasing notifications about local sex offenders. The Spokane march, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time, has a Facebook page that notes that masks are optional and violence is not condoned.

It’s worth noting that some other events are associated with QAnon. The Searcy, Arkansas event’s description, for example, includes the QAnon slogan: “Where we go 1 we go all.” However, like the other events, this event emphasizes that no violence of any kind or hate speech toward others in the community will be tolerated.

Meanwhile, a Newnan, Georgia event organizer wrote on its discussion page: “I can’t believe I’m having to say this, but we are not in any way associated with Antifa or Qanon. Nor will any violence of any kind be tolerated at this protest.”

An event page in Alabama writes about the marches: “Marches and rallies have been set up all across the US and the globe for August 22nd to spread awareness and help #SaveTheChildren. Help spread the word and get involved by showing up and speaking up for those that can’t.”

This same event asked attendees not to bring any signs that were focused on other political issues besides protecting children.

Here’s a Look at When & Where the Marches Are Taking Place

Numerous marches are taking place on August 22. Many can be found using the #100CityMarch hashtag on Facebook or Twitter.

A Google Doc shared online lists many of the events that are taking place, with 208 events listed for August 22. Another 48 events are listed as happening in other countries, including Canada. Please note that these are not all confirmed, especially the ones that do not have a Facebook event associated with them. The Google Document listing the marches has gone viral and is being shared widely among participants.

Additional event listings can be found here.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the events happening, although this is not an exhaustive list.

Alabama

Mobile: 3 p.m. at 205 Government Street. 214 people have RSVP’d.

Pelham: 10 a.m. at Brito’s Supermarket in front of Cahaba Brewing Company (next to Brito’s.) So far nine have RSVP’d.

Arkansas

Searcy: 2 p.m. at the White County Courthouse. So far 48 have RSVP’d.

Siloam Springs: 12 p.m. at Siloam Springs Downtown Park. 125 have RSVP’d.

Arizona

Phoenix: 10 a.m. MST at Steele Indian School Park. This event is hosted by Voice for the Children Arizona and 237 have RSVP’d.

Tucson: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. MST at 498 W. Congress St. So far 47 have RSVP’d.

Yuma: 6-8 p.m. MST at Olive Garden (1720 E. 16th St.) at the public sidewalk in the front of the restaurant. 87 have RSVP’d.

California

Los Angeles: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Pacific at TCL Chinese Theatres at 6925 Hollywood Blvd. The event notes: “Freedom for the Children is an apolitical non-religious educational organization that peacefully demonstrates through global gatherings. We accept all religious denominations, political affiliations, races and orientations to show that unification is possible for this tremendous cause.”

Lodi: 10 a.m. Pacific at Kettleman and Lower Sac. So far 31 have RSVP’d. Attendees are asked to social distance and wear masks.

Manteca: 9:30 a.m. Pacific at Del Taco on 1194 E. Yosemite Ave.

Sacramento: 10 a.m. Pacific at the Sacramento Capitol. So far 66 have RSVP’d. The march begins at 10:30 a.m. They will have additional events at 12 p.m. at the Capitol, 3 p.m. in mid town, and 5 p.m. at the Capitol.

Santee: 10 a.m. Pacific at 9884 Mission Gorge Road.

Stockton: 10 a.m. Pacific at 3100 Allston Way.

Colorado

Aurora: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. MDT at 3130 Oakland St. So far, 30 have RSVP’d.

Pueblo: 10 a.m. MDT at Pueblo Downtown Riverwalk.

Florida

Daytona: 11 a.m. Eastern – 211 N. Beach St. So far, 12 have RSVP’d.

Englewood: 5-8 p.m. Eastern – Dearborn Street. So far 39 have RSVP’d.

Miami: 4:44 p.m. Eastern – Bayfront Park Miami at 301 N. Biscayne.

Orlando: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Eastern at 3101 E. Colonial Drive (northeast corner in front of Longhorn Steakhouse.) So far 115 have RSVP’d.

Pensacola: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: 17th Street Graffiti Bridge. So far 26 have RSVP’d.

Georgia

Newnan: 2-3 p.m. Eastern at Historic Downtown Newnan at 200 E. Court Square. This event specifically notes that it is not associated with QAnon in any way.

Woodstock: 1 p.m. Eastern at Woodstock Elementary School at 230 Rope Mill Road. So far, 336 have RSVP’d.

Hawaii

Lihue: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. UTC-10 at Historic County Building in Lihue, Kauai.

Illinois

Chicago: 12-3 p.m. at 100 W. Randolph St.

Indiana

Bloomington: 10 a.m. Eastern at Courthouse Square Historic District.

Highland: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Wicker Memorial Park.

Kokomo: 1 p.m. Eastern at Howard County Courthouse.

Iowa

Coralville: 12 p.m. at 1506 8th. St. (Morrison Park.)

Texas

Spring: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Lake Woodlands Drive in Spring Texas. This event notes that you must RSVP because there are a limited number of spaces available. Event starts “on the bridge.”

Washington

Spokane: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Pacific at Spokane Riverfront Park. So far 198 people have RSVP’d on Facebook.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.: 12 p.m. Eastern – M Street NW – So far there are five RSVPs for this one.

