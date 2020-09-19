Where Is Tropical Storm Beta Now? Live Radar Map & Projected Path of the Storm

Hurricane watches have already been issued for Tropical Storm Beta shortly after the storm formed. Where is the storm now, and where is it heading? Read on to see live radar and maps of the storms, along with a map of the projected path.

Live Streams, Trackers & Radars for Beta

This first live radar is from Windy.com. This radar is helpful for tracking the location of Beta. You can press the + button on the right side of the map to zoom in more closely. You can also move the map ahead in time to see where the storm is forecast to be headed.

Note that depending on your browser, you might need to click on the map and drag it to see Beta’s location.

Another live storm tracker, from NowCoast at NOAA.gov, is here.

Accuweather has a storm tracker for Beta here.

Beta’s Projected Path

Below is a map from the National Hurricane Center showing Beta’s projected path.

The National Hurricane Center noted in its 1 a.m. Central report for September 19 that Beta was at 25.8 N and 92.2 W, about 300 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and about 310 miles east of the mouth of the Rio Grande. The maximum sustained winds were 60 mph and the movement was north-northeast or 30 degrees at 12 mph. The minimum central pressure was 996 mb or 29.42 inches.

A hurricane watch has already been issued for the tropical storm, extending from Port Aransas, Texas to High Island, Texas. A tropical storm watch is in effect south of Port Aransas, Texas to the mouth of the Rio Grande, and east of High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana.

There’s also a storm surge watch in effect for Port Mansfield, Texas to High Island, Texas. This includes Baffin Bay, Corpus Christi Bay, Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, and Galveston Bay.

The National Hurricane Center noted:

At 100 AM CDT (0600 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Beta was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 92.2 West. Beta is moving toward the north-northeast near 12 mph (19 km/h). A slow westward motion is expected to begin late today. A slow northwestward motion is forecast to begin late Sunday and continue through late Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Beta will slowly approach the Texas coast early next week. Maximum sustained are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Beta is expected to become a hurricane on Sunday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.42 inches).

NHC noted that a storm surge was a danger and could be two to four feet in certain areas, including “Port Mansfield, TX to High Island, TX including Baffin Bay, Corpus

Christi Bay, Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, and Galveston Bay.”

Winds are also a possible problem by late Monday to Monday night within the hurricane watch area, NHC noted. Tropical storm conditions could be felt by late Sunday (although the NHC also noted that some areas in the watch region might feel conditions as early as late Saturday night.)

Beta also has an increasing risk of heavy rainfall and flooding “along the northwest Gulf Coast Sunday through at least the middle of next week as Beta is forecast to move slowly toward and along or offshore of the coast through that time.”

