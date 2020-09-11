Clackamas County Live Evacuation Map for Oregon Fires

The skies turned red in Oregon from numerous wildfires, with more than 900,000 acres burned in the state. Here’s a look at evacuation maps for Clackamas County, updated live by county officials, along with where to stay tuned for updates about fires in your region. To see updates on all Oregon fires, see Heavy’s story here.

Clackamas County Evacuation Maps

Clackamas County, Oregon has posted an official evacuation map here, according to Marion County’s website. You can also see the evacuation map embedded below.

Green indicates Level 1 (be ready), yellow indicates Level 2 (be set), and red indicates Level 3 (go!). On the main map, you can also enter your address to see just how close evacuation zones are to where you live or work.

Clackamas County is also updating evacuation information on its webpage here. There are currently four active wildfires in Clackamas, according to the webpage. These are in Oregon City (Redland and Potter Road), the Colton area (Unger Road), the Molalla area (Wilhoit and Bird roads), and the Beachie Creek Fire. You can also see a list of check-in sites on that webpage too.

Animal evacuation centers are listed here.

Clackamas County is also posting updates on the Clackamas Fire Twitter account.

One of the fires affecting the region is the Riverside Fire which is now 130,000 acres in size.

Here’s a morning update from @MtHoodNF, a great Twitter follow during the #ClackamasWildfires … https://t.co/Fe4vGdBAMd — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) September 11, 2020

Yesterday, the Clackamas Sheriff’s office announced they were establishing a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. because of the wildfire crisis. You can read more about the curfew here.

City Hall also opened a wildfire information line for Oregon City residents at 971-204-0426, which is staffed until 10 p.m. An information line for Clackamas County Disaster Management is at 503-655-8224.

For Clackamas County fires, consider following these accounts for updates:

Statewide Maps of Oregon Fires

The maps below aren’t evacuation maps, but can help you track Oregon fires in the state.

Oregon Emergency Management is providing a statewide map of fires here, which you can also view below depending on your browser.

For another view, you can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by NIFC.gov. You can also see the map below. Just click “OK” to get past the flash screen. Note that due to server traffic, it may take a while for the map below to load.

Another great interactive map is Inciweb’s full map here. Inciweb is “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.” There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires, which you can see below and also here. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or go to the “Layers” dropdown box and turn off everything but Wildfire Preparedness and Inciweb Wildfire Information.

Watch local sources for the latest evacuation updates near you, as wildfire conditions can change rapidly with little warning. Clackamas County is still dealing with many wildfire issues, so keeping a close eye on current news is important.

