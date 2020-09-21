Extra Unemployment Benefits: What Day Do the $300 Checks End?

Technically, extra unemployment benefits have already ended. That doesn’t meant that all qualifying Americans have received the $300 (or $400 in some states) per week yet. The date the money will land in people’s pockets depends on each individual state, when and whether it sought approval to get the checks, and how long they are taking to process.

Here’s what we mean by extra unemployment benefits already ending.

The federal government approved six weeks of extra checks. However, that was for a retroactive time frame of August 1 through September 5, 2020, CNBC reported. That puts the total amount the extra benefits are worth at $1,800 for Americans in states approving $300 and $2,400 in states that go the full $400.

“States should plan to make payments to eligible claimants for no more than six weeks from the week ending Aug. 1, 2020,” a spokesperson with the Federal Emergency Management Agency told CNBC.

Here’s what you need to know:

Why Some People Will Get $400 & Some Won’t

At first, people received $600 in extra weekly unemployment benefits, if they qualified for them, after the pandemic started. That was in addition to the benefits they received from their state.

The $600 expired, but Trump stepped in and authorized $300 a week. The legality was questioned, but the benefits started going out. The federal government then set the time limit at six weeks.

In his press conference on extending the benefits in August, Trump used the $400 figure, not $300, but he also made it clear that the federal government would only pick up 75% of that tab. The rest would have to be paid by the states, if they chose to do so. Not all states have chosen to grant the additional $100. That’s why some people are receiving $300 and some are receiving $400.

According to WSB-TV, once the six weeks expires, it’s possible there could be more money, but it depends on funding.

Some States Are Paying Out the Money in Lump Sums

According to Yahoo Money, some states are paying the benefits in lump sums. Others are not doing so, so the way you will get your money is also dependent on which state you live in.

You can access a tracker to look up your state’s information on the extra unemployment benefits here. You can also see a round up by states here.

On September 10, CNBC reported that 20 states have started paying the extra $300 week benefit. They needed to apply first and then they needed to get approved and start processing it all, which can take weeks.

AARP reported that more than 40 states have applied for the additional benefit.

A FEMA spokesperson told CBS News: “Regardless of where the states and territories are in their process to receive and distribute the FEMA funding, FEMA will fund six weeks in $300 supplemental unemployment benefits to every state and territory that has applied for this assistance by September 10.”

States giving people $400 instead of $300 include Kentucky, Montana and West Virginia.

