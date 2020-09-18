PHOTO: Maine Girl Put Dog Poop in Trump Supporters’ Mailboxes, Cops Say

A girl in Maine has confessed to a “crappy” deed that made headlines in her home state. Police said a minor admitted that she had left dog poop in the mailboxes of at least three homeowners in the town of Hampden. Each house had signs displayed in the front yard in support of President Donald Trump.

Police Said the Girl Also Vandalized the Trump Signs

The Hampden Police Department received reports about animal feces being left in mailboxes over a two-day period. According to News Center Maine, three houses along Constitution Avenue were targeted on September 13 and 14. The homeowners assumed the feces belonged to an animal.

All three homes had Trump signs displayed in the yard. A patrol officer for Hampden Public Safety, Alyshia Canwell, told WGME-TV that the assailant also targeted the signs. “She has been picking up dog feces and putting it in mailboxes, specifically of people who have Trump signs outside and she has been also defacing Trump signs, writing comments on the signs.” The outlet did not report additional details about the written comments.

Hampden Public Safety asked the public for help identifying the person responsible for the mailbox vandalism. Witnesses reported seeing a person on a bicycle around the time of the heists and the department shared a photo of the suspect on Facebook. The photo showed a female wearing a purple shirt, jean shorts and purple Crocs. She had on glasses, a mask and had her hair in a ponytail. The photo has since been deleted from the department’s Facebook page.

The Victims Don’t Want the Girl to Face Charges, Police Said

Hampden Public Safety removed the photo of the young lady on the bicycle from social media because the person turned out to be a juvenile, WABI-TV reported.

Hampden Public Safety Director Christian Bailey told Heavy via email that the girl saw local media reports about the crime and “disclosed her involvement to a relative.” That family member contacted the Hampden Police Department on her behalf. The girl also confessed during an interview with the police.

The Bangor Daily News reported the victims did not want the police to press charges against the girl. Bailey confirmed to Heavy that no charges would be filed “at the request of the victims.”

Tampering with another person’s mailbox is a federal crime. The United States Postal Inspection Service explains the consequences of messing with a mailbox on its website:

It may seem like fun to vandalize a mailbox or drop a firecracker into a blue USPS collection box, but it is actually a criminal act that affects your neighbors and your community. Mail cannot be delivered to a damaged mailbox, and mailboxes cost money to replace. Plus, the mail inside will be destroyed and that could be important documents, necessary medicine, or priceless family treasures. Mailboxes are protected by federal law and crimes against mailboxes (and the mail inside) are investigated by Postal Inspectors. Those who are convicted of destruction of federal property could spend up to three years in jail and be fined up to $250,000.

President Trump Won a Majority of Votes in Hampden in 2016

Hillary Clinton won Maine’s four electoral votes in the 2016 presidential election by a relatively close margin. She won the state by about 22 thousand votes, which accounted for nearly 48 percent of the total vote.

But President Trump carried the majority in smaller communities like Hampden. Hampden is a small town in Penobscot County and is part of the greater Bangor metropolitan area. According to Politico, voters in Penobscot County preferred Trump over Clinton 51.9 percent to 40.9 percent. And in Hampden, Trump picked up 2,103 votes compared to Clinton’s 1,929 votes, according to election results from the New York Times.

