WATCH: Maryland Mom Posts Snapchat, Instagram Video Before Fatal Crash

Stephanie Angelica Vasquez was a Maryland mom who posted Snapchat videos of herself shortly before a fatal car crash killed her and a passenger. One caption read, “Imma kill it on the high way.”

She posted on the Instagram page, @stephsingnamsaab. She also posted the videos on Snapchat. The videos are no longer visible on the Instagram page. However, you can watch them below, but be aware that it’s a disturbing story because of what happens next.

The video below is a compilation; it starts with those that Stephanie Vasquez posted and ends with a video from the crash scene. The Daily Mail first published the video.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vasquez Was Due to Appear in Court on the DUI Charge

According to The New York Post, Vasquez had an upcoming hearing on September 11 in an earlier DUI case. She was also facing a gun possession from the same August 2 traffic stop, the newspaper reported.

Her Instagram page shows that she was the mother of a 3-year-old boy. She captioned one picture showing him sitting in a toy car, “❤️ my boy is 3 can’t believe it and watch when he can actually drive real car mama gonna bless him 😘 I love my world 🌎.”

Other posts show her at Black Lives Matter protests and working out.

A GoFundMe page to help Vasquez’s child has raised more than $10,000. “Hi everyone, On September 9th, 2020, Stephanie Vasquez was involved in a car accident,” it reads. “Unfortunately, she passed away. Stephanie was only 25 years old, leaving behind her 3 year old son. I would highly appreciate any donations made. All proceeds will go towards Stephanie’s funeral expenses. Any leftover proceeds will go to her son, Steven Vasquez. May Stephanie’s memory live in us forever. Rest easy, Stephanie, you are forever my sister ❤️”

A GoFundMe page for Jonathan Charkas, the other man who died, has raised more than $17,000.

It reads:

On September 9th, 2020 Jonathan Charkas passed away in a tragic car accident. He was survived by his 4 children; Maximus (17), Isaac (13), Brandon (12), and Natalie (11). All whom he loved very much. Jonathan was very close to his family, especially his 5 brothers; Luis, Carlos, Steven, Michael, and David. Anyone who knows our family knows how close “the Charkas brothers” are. Jonathan instilled this same family value into his own children. He wanted to make sure his children were just as united as he was with his own brothers. If you knew Jonathan, you knew how funny he was and how he was always making people laugh and cracking the funniest jokes. If you were Jonathan’s friend, you knew that he always had your back and would never let you down. His loyalty to our family and loved ones meant everything to him. Jonathan had a way of cheering you up when you felt down. He had a love and gift for art, specifically abstract art.

Police Say Vasquez’s Toyota Supra Was Turning Left When It Collided With an Accord & Cite Speed as a Possible cause

The Montgomery County Police Department wrote in a statement posted on Facebook that detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit “are investigating a double fatal collision that occurred in Gaithersburg.”

On Wednesday, September 9, at approximately 6:37 p.m., “6th District officers, officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department, and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to Muddy Branch Road at West Deer Park Road for the report of a serious collision,” the statement reads.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Toyota Supra was traveling north on Muddy Branch Road approaching West Deer Park Road. A 2001 Honda Accord was traveling south on Muddy Branch Road and was attempting to turn left onto eastbound West Deer Park Road; the Supra and Accord collided in the intersection. Three unoccupied vehicles parked on Water Street were also damaged as a result of this collision. Investigators believe that the Supra’s speed may have contributed to this collision.”

Police identified the driver of the Supra as Stephanie Angelica Vasquez, age 25, of Plyers Mill Road in Kensington. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. The front-seat passenger in the Supra was identified as Jonathan Charkas, age 35, of Garden View Way in Rockville. He was also pronounced deceased at the scene, police wrote.

“The operator of the Accord is being identified as Heriberto Santos Gonzalez, age 40, of North Summit Avenue in Gaithersburg. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Two adult male passengers in the Accord were also transported to a local hospital with serious injuries,” police added.

READ NEXT: Remembering Summer Taylor, the Seattle Black Lives Matter Protester Struck by a Car at a Protest