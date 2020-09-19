Trump Reacts to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death: ‘She Led an Amazing Life’

President Donald Trump reacted to the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in the hours after her passing September 18 as he boarded Air Force One.

“…She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life,” he said after hearing the news for the first time. “I am actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that.”

Trump was on a campaign stop in Minnesota when news broke of RBG’s death. Ginsburg, a longtime Supreme Court Justice, died at age 87 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. RBG was the leader of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing, and served on the court for 27 years.

Trump Learned of RGB’s Death from a Press Pool Following a Campaign Rally in Minnesota

President Trump on death of Justice Ginsburg: "She just died? Wow. I didn't know that…She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that."

Trump was on a campaign stop in Minnesota when news broke of RBG’s death. He made an appearance in Bemidji at 6 p.m. local time to deliver remarks at a “Great American Comeback Event,” according to the president’s official schedule.

“She just died? Wow, I didn’t know that. You’re telling me now for the first time,” he said before boarding the plane, visibly reacting to the news. “She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman. Whether you agree or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I am actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that.”

Trump’s comment came at 9:25 p.m. EST, according to The Guardian. He had not posted on Twitter about her death as of 10 p.m. EST.

Trump Is Expected to Nominate a Replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court in the Coming Days

BREAKING >> McConnell: "President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."

Trump is expected to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court Justice seat in the near future, several sources told ABC News. Sources spoke of a shortlist of potential replacements that includes at least one woman, U.S. Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is seen as a leading contender.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement on RGB’s passing, which said, in part, “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

If Trump’s nominee is affirmed as a justice on the Supreme Court, that person will be the third justice Trump has added to the bench during his presidency. Trump also nominated Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the nation’s highest court.

McConnell opened his statement with an expression of his condolences and remarked on Ginsburg’s life and accomplishments.

“The Senate and the nation mourn the sudden passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life,” the statement said. “Justice Ginsburg overcame one personal challenge and professional barrier after another. She climbed from a modest Brooklyn upbringing to a seat on our nation’s highest court and into the pages of American history. Justice Ginsburg was thoroughly dedicated to the legal profession and to her 27 years of service on the Supreme Court. Her intelligence and determination earned her respect and admiration throughout the legal world, and indeed throughout the entire nation, which now grieves alongside her family, friends and colleagues.”

