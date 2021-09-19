How to Watch 49ers vs Eagles Game Online Without Cable

The San Francisco 49ers (1-0) head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) in an NFC showdown on Sunday, September 19.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Eagles online, with the options depending on where you live:

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

49ers vs Eagles Preview

The Niners are coming off a 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions Week 1. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got over an early blunder when he fumbled the opening snap, eventually settling down to complete 17 of 25 passes for 314 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Trey Lance also saw limited action, throwing his first-ever TD pass in the win.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan saw his offense average 8.0 yards per play, although the Niners scored just 10 of their 41 points in the second half after a 24-point outburst in the second quarter. Still, Shanahan is one of the most respected offensive minds in the game, and he has a big fan coaching on the other side of the field in this one.

“His team plays with good fundamentals and good scheme,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said about Shanahan, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s, ‘Hey, does your team play with good fundamentals and good scheme?’ To me, that’s a big part of how you’re a good coach. That’s where he’s had influence on me, is just his scheme and the way his players play. No secret how good of a football coach he is.”

The respect is mutual.

“Seems like a hell of a guy,” Shanahan said about the Eagles head coach, per Inside the Birds. “I really like how he’s carrying himself, and you can tell his team’s playing real hard, and they looked real well-coached in their first week. I know some players who know him, and they speak very highly of him.”

As for Philly, it just handed the Atlanta Falcons a 32-6 beat down last weekend. Second-year QB Jalen Hurts looked sharp, going 27-35 for 264 yards and three scores. Hurts also showed off his legs, running for 62 yards on seven carries (that’s 8.9 yards per carry). On the other side of the ball, Philadelphia’s defense was excellent on third down, holding Matt Ryan and company to 3-14 on the pivotal down. They also sacked Ryan three times.

The Eagles had 14 penalties for 89 yards in the win, and they’ll have to clean those mistakes up moving forward.

Here’s a look at the injury report for both teams heading into the game:

49ers: OUT: LB Dre Greenlaw (groin) DOUBTFUL CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) QUESTIONABLE DE Arik Armstead (adductor) LB Marcell Harris (oblique) DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

Eagles: OUT Safety Rodney McLeod (knee) QUESTIONABLE: WR Marcus Epps (concussion)