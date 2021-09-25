How to Watch Alabama vs Southern Miss Live Online

Top-ranked Alabama looks for a bounce-back game of sorts against non-Power 5 conference foe Southern Mississippi on Saturday after barely surviving Florida the week before.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Southern Miss vs Alabama online:

Southern Miss vs Alabama Preview

Alabama head coach Nick Saban made it clear that he doesn’t want to see the Crimson Tide look “ordinary” against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-2), a team the Tide (3-0) is favored to beat by 45 points per AL.com.

“We need to play to our standard,” Saban said in a press conference this week. “We need to do the things that we do well.”

The Tide narrowly beat an 11th-ranked Florida team on the road 31-29 and have No. 13 Ole Miss next week. It behooves the Tide to play a full “60 minutes”, as Saban puts it, against the Golden Eagles as SEC competition awaits.

Saban also called out Tide fans this week, calling for a raucous crowd, similar to what the Tide faced at “The Swamp” in Florida. The Tide dealt with a crowd of 90,000-plus, the fifth-largest home crowd in Gators history per AL.com.

“We just lived through that in Florida,” Saban said via AL.com. “I don’t want anybody to ever say, aight, that it’s harder to play someplace else than it is to play here.”

Southern Miss has a solid run defense, holding all of its opponents under 100 yards per ESPN. However, the Golden Eagles did that against the likes of Grambling, South Alabama, and Troy — not a Tide team that averages 132 yards per game with four touchdowns.

Bama running back Brian Robinson Jr. leads the team with 208 yards, two touchdowns, and 5.6 yards per carry. Trey Sanders also poses a threat with 4.7 yards per rush, and he has 71 yards and a touchdown in just 15 carries.

Golden Eagles backup quarterback Ty Keyes, who will likely make his second start per ESPN, will have his hands full with the Tide pass rush. Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is considered one of the country’s best per ESPN despite only having one sack this season. Defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis can also get after it. He has 2.5 sacks and 15 tackles this season.

Alabama’s passing attack, featuring quarterback Bryce Young, will keep the Golden Eagles on their twos. Young has 811 yards passing and 10 touchdowns with a 68% completion rate. Leading wide receiver Jameson Williams averages 19.8 yards per catch, and he has 281 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Young can spread the ball around as seven different players have caught touchdowns this season, and none of them have more than two.