All the Ways in Which This Year’s Election Could Be History-Making

Regardless of who wins, this year’s presidential election will be history-making. A couple of things are certain or near-certain. Among them: Turnout will very likely be the highest ever recorded. The winner will be the oldest winning candidate in history, breaking the record that Donald Trump set when he was elected four years ago.

In part because a win for Joe Biden would usher in a new administration, more of the history-making scenarios involve a Biden win. But there are some ways in which a Trump win could be history-making as well.

Here are some of the other ways history could be made as votes are tallied Tuesday night and in the ensuing days: