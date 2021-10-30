Amazon Delivery Driver Fired After TikTok Video of Woman in Van

An Amazon delivery driver has now been fired over the viral TikTok video that showed a woman in a black dress getting out of his Amazon Prime van.

The TikTok video went viral and sparked a round of jokes on social media after it showed a woman in a black dress climbing out of the back of the driver’s Amazon van. You also get a glimpse of the driver in the video.

Millions of people viewed the TikTok video originally shared by user @patrickhook01.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amazon Now Says the Amazon Delivery Driver Has Been Fired

Heavy has reached out to Amazon public relations for comment. They didn’t respond, but they did reveal in another statement that the driver has now been fired.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers,” Amazon spokesperson Maria Boschetti said to Fox News. “Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.”

The driver’s name was not released nor did the company provide additional details about the woman in question. However, the driver was from Florida.

‘Amazon Be Different,’ the TikTok Video’s Caption Says

The user @patrickhook01 captioned the viral video, “Amazon be different😮‍💨😮‍💨 #fyp #viral #florida #amazon #KFCSecretMenuHacks.” He first shared the video on TikTok on October 24, 2021.

The woman in the black dress climbs out of the back of the Amazon Prime van, and then strolls calmly down the street. It’s not clear exactly what was happening inside the van.

A woman claimed to know the woman in the viral video, but it’s not clear if that was accurate. She wrote, “Lol! That’s my older sister. We know she’s a freak. I showed her this video and she freaked out lol, she deserves it though.” That user claimed they grew up in Ohio but her sister moved to Florida, where the video was filmed. Heavy has reached out to the woman to see if her sister wants to comment.

People quickly filled up Patrick Hook’s comment thread with jokes:

“She’s got that Prime Plus membership.”

“Delivery available in 3-4 business minutes.”

“So Amazon drivers are the new milk men.”

“He was just showing her his package.”

“You can’t get away with anything in this century with all the technology lmao. Dude is definitely getting questioned or getting fired.”

“He didn’t wash his hands and he about to touch all them packages lol. Yall be safe.”

“She must be a PRIME member.”

“Amazon: ‘your package is 1 stop away.’ Hour later: ‘your stop is still 1 stop away.’”

“And his wife or girlfriend thinkin he’s at work actually working!”

“THIS IS WHY MY NEW PHONE CASE IS LATE. HURRY UP.”

