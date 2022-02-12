Ambassador Bridge Live Stream Video as Friday Deadline Hits

Watch live stream video of the Freedom Convoy trucker protest at the Ambassador Bridge in Michigan. The truckers were given a 7 p.m. February 11, 2022, deadline to vacate the bridge.

🔴LIVE 7 pm order to leave at Ambassador bridge Windsor, Detroit border I appreciate your likes, Subscriptions and Super chats. Thanks for your support. 2022-02-11T23:51:44Z

Just after 8 p.m., the video showed people milling around with Canadian flags. “Nothing’s flowing,” a narrator in the live video said, indicating that there was no traffic. “everything is blocked. You shall not pass, says all of the supporters. You shall not pass.” Music played in the background.

The truckers are protesting vaccine mandates and testing requirements at the United States-Canadian border.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Judge Granted an Injunction

Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an injunction on the evening of February 11, 2022, according to the Detroit Free Press.

That’s what provoked the 7 p.m. deadline. Morawetz said that deadline to give protesters the “opportunity and the time to clear the area,” the newspaper reported.

The Detroit newspaper reported that the protesters voted to stay despite the injunction.

“This unlawful activity has to end and it will end,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned the demonstrators, according to ClickOnDetroit.

“We heard you. It’s time to go home now,” the prime minister said.

Windsor Police Warned Demonstrators of Possible Criminal Penalties

In a statement to demonstrators, Windsor, Ontario, police wrote on Facebook on February 11:

The Windsor Police Service wants to make demonstrators clearly aware that it is a criminal offence to obstruct, interrupt or interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment, or operation of property. The offence itself is known as mischief to property. The unlawful act of blocking streets at and near the Ambassador Bridge is resulting in people being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property and causing businesses to close down. We are providing notice that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the blocking of streets may be committing a criminal offence and must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you may face charges. You could be arrested if you are a party to the offence or assisting others in the direct or indirect commission of this offence. Vehicles or other property related to an offence may be seized. Once a vehicle is seized, it may be detained and, following a conviction, possibly forfeited. Charges and/or convictions related to the unlawful activity associated with the demonstration may lead to denial in crossing the USA border.

The Detroit Police Department wrote on Facebook, “🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦: Continue to expect traffic delays in downtown Detroit near the tunnel, as well as major ramps leading to the Ambassador Bridge as it remains closed. #OneDetroit.”