Inauguration Day: Antifa Violence Erupts in Portland, Seattle, Denver

Antifa adherents and other far-left groups, such as Communists, rioted in multiple American cities on Inauguration Day 2021. In Portland, Oregon, they vandalized the Democratic Party offices, according to police and videographers who were at the scene.

Here’s a roundup of the violence, riots, and protests. Some of the rioters made anti-Joe Biden sentiments. The 46th president of the United States was sworn into office on January 20, 2021.

In Seattle, the Antifa rioters shouted, “F*** Trump, f*** Biden too, they don’t give a f*** about you” Protesters chant hours after today’s Inauguration in DC,” wrote documentarian Brendan Gutenschwager, who was at the scene of the Antifa rioting there.

“No more cops. No more Proud Boys. No more presidents,” read Antifa literature for January 20.

In some cities, peaceful protests also occurred, sometimes in the same communities, even as others resorted to vandalism, assaults, and other criminal behavior.

Here’s what you need to know:

Portland

On the ground in Portland, Ore. for @townhallcom. A group of Antifa marchers just attacked the city’s Democratic Party office. They broke windows and spray painted the building. Some of them had a hard time breaking the windows. pic.twitter.com/v0PSM7rEvd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2021

Julio Rosas, a senior writer with Town Hall.com, shared videos from the scene of the Antifa rioting. “On the ground in Portland, Ore. for @townhallcom,” he wrote with one video. “A group of Antifa marchers just attacked the city’s Democratic Party office. They broke windows and spray painted the building. Some of them had a hard time breaking the windows.”

One of the banners the Antifa group had while marching. Taken before the Democratic Party building in Portland was attacked. pic.twitter.com/lsVYgkwFwp — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 21, 2021

He reported that some Antifa members carried a sign that declared they wanted revenge for “police murders,” “imperialist wars,” and “fascist massacres.”

Portland police released a lengthy statement. “At about 2:45 p.m., a few officers on bicycles rode onto a parking lot on the south side of Revolution Hall. Dozens of people pressed in on the officers and then took one of the officers’ bicycles. Other officers came to assist,” they wrote. “Within a few minutes, police recovered the bicycle and tried to leave the property to the south. Many in the crowd began blocking or stopping officers as they attempted to leave. Some officers had to push people away with their hands so they could leave.”

They added: “More officers responded to ensure the safe departure of officers on bicycles. Police recovered some long poles and a large knife from people in the crowd. As officers left the parking lot they dropped one smoke canister between themselves and the crowd of people to ensure they could safely ride away.”

The police press release continued:

Following this, the crowd of about 150 began walking west on Southeast Stark, blocking streets as they moved. Portland Police made announcements from a loud speaker, including: ‘Officers have observed people in the area of Revolution Hall take an officers bicycle and throw objects at retreating officers. Everyone at Revolution Hall is reminded to obey all laws. Roadways in the area remain open to vehicular traffic and no permit for use of area roadways have been approved. Pedestrians and demonstrators must obey all traffic laws and utilize sidewalks. Failure to obey this direction may result in citation or arrest.’ The crowd made its way to Southeast Grand Avenue near Southeast Everett Street where it blocked traffic. The crowd walked to the 200 Block of Northeast 9th Avenue, where people broke out windows and applied graffiti on the offices of the Democratic Party of Oregon. People moved dumpsters in the street and lit the contents of one on fire. The crowd broke up as it moved east into the neighborhood. Police identified specific people in the crowd who were responsible for crimes and began arresting them throughout the neighborhood. Officers created small perimeters around the scenes of arrests in order to discourage others in the crowd from interfering with arrests. As police made targeted arrests, the crowd filtered east and south back toward Revolution Hall in smaller and smaller groups. By about 4:30 p.m. peace had been restored to the neighborhood.

The following is a list of people who were arrested, their city of residence, and the crimes for which they were booked into jail, according to Portland police.

22-year-old Kyle Romstad of Portland, Criminal Mischief II

22-year-old Kaiave Douvia, of Portland, Criminal Mischief I

18-year-old Jean V. Paris, of Albany, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Criminal Mischief III, Resist Arrest

18-year-old Alyssa Hartley Davis, of Albany, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct II

25-year-old Austin N. Nuchraska, of McMinnville, Possession of a Destructive Device, Criminal Mischief I

25-year-old Nicole Aria Rose, of Portland, Criminal Mischief I

31-year-old Darnell Kimberlin, of Portland, Reckless Burning, Criminal Mischief II

38-year-old Davis Alan Beeman, of Vancouver, WA, Riot, Disorderly Conduct II

Seattle

American flags are burned on the streets of Seattle as part of tonight’s J20 Direct Action #Seattle #SeattleProtests #J20 pic.twitter.com/DTL9CzEHnF — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021

Seattle police shared this photo and wrote, “Police are monitoring a group in #DowntownSeattle. Multiple sites have been vandalized. One arrest made for property damage.”

Police arrested a woman for assault and reported that windows at the courthouse were smashed. “Police have arrested a man in the 1900 block of Pike Place for investigation of burglary and for the property damage seen in these photos,” police wrote.

Multiple windows shattered at the William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse at 6th Ave and Spring Street. pic.twitter.com/uwtZAycyVT — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

According to documentarian Brendan Gutenschwager, American flags were burned on the streets of Seattle. Around 8 p.m. on the west coast, he wrote, “One arrest made as police order the group to disperse from near Pike Place Market in Seattle #J20 #Seattle #Antifa #SeattleProtests.”

Out of your house, into the street!” Antifa chants as they shine lights into residences near the Space Needle

He indicated that Antifa was behind the Seattle rioting, tweeting, “‘Out of your house, into the street!’ Antifa chants as they shine lights into residences near the Space Needle.”

One arrest made as police order the group to disperse from near Pike Place Market in Seattle #J20 #Seattle #Antifa #SeattleProtests pic.twitter.com/9KSsXSFnqu — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021

He also wrote that the group smashed Starbucks windows. Here’s video from the Starbucks, which he says was “broken into.”

He also wrote that “trash cans are knocked over to prevent police vehicles and bikes from following in the street.”

An Amazon Go store is graffitied and window smashed in downtown Seattle #Seattle #SeattleProtests #J20 pic.twitter.com/6upWS3pO8V — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021

Businesses were tagged with graffiti and vandalized, including an Amazon Go store.

Denver

Today! See you there comrades! pic.twitter.com/exoMaXV0cl — Denver AntiFascist League (@DenAntifa) January 20, 2021

The Denver Anti-fascist League tweeted, “Big victory today Denver! Thanks for coming out to stand against fascism and in solidarity with Black and Indigenous activists. We’re doing good things out here Denver. Stay strong, stay united. And stay tuned for more antifascist action.”

Photos from Getty Images indicated that Communist Party members and other anti-fascists burned an American flag in Denver on Inauguration Day.

BLM-antifa in Denver set a large American flag on fire at their #J20 protest. pic.twitter.com/EtpQh2vbmR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2021

One videographer claimed it got violent in Denver.

Violent antifa march to the Capitol building in Denver today. They see two street preachers and assault them: pic.twitter.com/74D3J1yuj0 — Rodrigo A.G.Matajurc (@RAGMatajurc) January 21, 2021

According to CPR News, there were also peaceful protests on Inauguration Day in Denver. “Around a hundred demonstrators from the Black Lives Matters movement and other progressive and organizations on the left rallied at the state capitol,” the site wrote, adding that they spoke about regaining political power.

However, according to CPR, another group of several dozen people identified as anti-fascists, dressed in black and carried Communist flag. They “chanted anti-Trump and anti-Biden slogans,” the site reported, adding that they burned both American and Trump flags. They also “got into confrontations with a local freelance photojournalist and with an anti-abortion preacher from Kansas,” reported CPR, adding that a single Trump fan also showed up at the Capitol on Inauguration Day.

Sacramento

One group has returned to their original starting location. The other group continues to march in the area of 7th Street and I Street. No incidents have been reported. pic.twitter.com/V7P7sa5h4N — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 20, 2021

Sacramento police gave this summary of Inauguration Day issues. “At this time there are no demonstrations occurring at the Capitol. Some small groups of people, wearing all black, shields, and helmets have begun to congregate at local parks in the area of the Capitol. Follow this thread for updates,” they wrote.

Update 1/20/21:

At this time there are no demonstrations occurring at the Capitol. Some small groups of people, wearing all black, shields, and helmets have begun to congregate at local parks in the area of the Capitol. Follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/EngU62XfUZ — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 20, 2021

-Fencing near the intersection of 9th St and G St was pushed over, no further damage reported. -Two traffic stops conducted… -1 vehicle confronting demonstrators as they marched. 1 subj from the vehicle cited for illegal poss. of pepper spray. -1 vehicle that was reported to contain a box of Molotov cocktails. After further investigation there were no incendiary devices located in the vehicle. The group has left the Capitol and continues to march. Rolling road closures in effect. No incidents have been reported. pic.twitter.com/udF6NheE8i — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 20, 2021 No other incidents reported. A few dozen Antifa affiliated demonstrators marching down P Street in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/V5HfHeJGNx — Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati) January 20, 2021 -Heavy police presence will remain throughout the night.

Antifa Sacramento wrote, “Today! We stand with the community we are a part of & together we will march against far-right terror! And to stop the fascist creep!” They indicated that they were talking about the far-right.

Columbus

Members of #Antifa march from City Hall to the #OhioStatehouse after President #JoeBiden was sworn into office. Wednesday, January 20th, 2021, in Columbus, OH. @917wvxu pic.twitter.com/TIr8OlKdSR — Jason Whitman (@Jason_Whitman) January 20, 2021

Antifa also marched in Columbus, Ohio.

Far-right protesters turned up there too.

There weren’t reports of violence or criminal activity there.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, “Although some protesters carried guns, the gathering remained peaceful into the afternoon.” The newspaper said one protester was “calling himself a Boogaloo mascot.” ABC 6 reported that Proud Boys and a man with a Black Lives Matter flag also showed up at the Capitol but stayed peaceful.

READ NEXT: Biden’s Heartbreaking Words About Son Beau.