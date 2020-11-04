Live Arizona Election Results & Map: Follow the 2020 Presidential Race

Arizona voters have cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election and the results are being tabulated. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were in a statistical tie for the state’s 11 electoral votes in the final days of the campaign, according to an average of polls provided by RealClearPolitics. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen was also on the ballot in Arizona.

The polls were open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. and the nation may not have to wait long to hear the results. Arizona could be one of the first swing states called because of how absentee ballots are handled. As CBS News pointed out, Arizona began processing returned ballots on October 20. The counted votes are “stored in a secure server not connected to the internet.”

More than half of Arizona’s registered voters cast their ballots early, based on official numbers. According to the Arizona Secretary of State, there are approximately 4.28 million registered voters in the state. The Phoenix Business Journal reported that as of October 30, election officials had received 2.3 million ballots.

Arizona voters are incentivized to turn in ballots as early as possible. Mail-in ballots need to have been received by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to count, the Arizona Secretary of State Office explained on its website. In the final days before the election, the state agency recommended absentee voters drop off ballots at polling locations, rather than mail them, to ensure the ballots were received by the deadline.

In addition to the presidential election, the race for the Senate seat once held by the late John McCain has been a hotly contested campaign. The matchup between Sen. Martha McSally and Democrat Mark Kelly could play a major role in determining which party controls the Senate. The results for the Senate race can be viewed in the widget below.

Arizona has 9 seats in the House of Representatives. The incumbents seeking re-election include 5 Democrats and 4 Republicans. The most competitive race is happening in the 6th congressional district, according to KNXV-TV. Republican Rep. David Schweikert, seeking a 6th term in office, faced a challenge from Democrat Hiral Tipirneni. According to the Associated Press, Schweikert may be vulnerable after admitting to ethics violations earlier this year. The House Ethics Committee formally reprimanded him in late July and ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine, Politico reported.

Arizona Has Been a Reliable Red State But Polls Suggested a Tight Race Between Trump & Biden

Arizona has been a red state for decades. According to 270toWin, Arizona voters have selected the Republican candidate for president since 1952. The only exception was in 1996 when the state voted to re-elect President Bill Clinton.

In the 2008 presidential race, McCain won his home state by 8 points over President Obama. Four years later, Mitt Romney carried the state by an even larger margin. But 2016 signified a shift. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Arizona by only about 3.5 percentage points. And as FiveThirtyEight pointed out, Clinton performed far better than her predecessors in the all-important Maricopa County.

According to an average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics, the race between Trump and Biden remained a toss-up in the final days of the campaign. A poll released by CNN on October 31 had Biden ahead by 4 points but that lead was within the margin of error. A Trafalgar Group poll of likely voters that was released on October 30 had Trump ahead by just over 3 points, but again the lead was within the margin of error.

The Number of Registered Voters in Arizona Has Increased Substantially Since 2016

Arizona’s population had been rising substantially in recent years and voter registration numbers reflect that. In 2016, 3.58 million people were registered to vote and turnout was just over 74 percent that year. By 2018, more than 3.7 million people were on the voter rolls.

But in this election, Arizona now has more than 4.28 million registered voters and Republicans hold a favorable edge. According to the Secretary of State, more than 1.5 million Arizonans were affiliated with the GOP ahead of the 2020 election. Approximately 1.37 million were registered with the Democratic party. Another 1.355 million were classified as “other” and just over 38,000 were registered as Libertarian.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Arizona leans more Republican compared to the nation on average. But the Grand Canyon State has become more of a swing state, according to the site, in part due to a growing Latino population as well as greater diversification in Maricopa County. Maricopa includes Phoenix and its surrounding suburbs, accounting for about 60 percent of Arizona’s total vote.

