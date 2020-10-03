Arlene Guzman Todd: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Arlene Guzman Todd is the wife of Jeremy Todd and the woman accused of sexting North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham.

Text messages between Todd, 36, and Cunningham, 47, were leaked on the night of October 1 by NationalFile.com. Todd is married to veteran Jeremy Todd, 36, and lives in southern California. The couple has two children together. The National File report includes pictures of text messages that were allegedly sent between Todd and Cunningham.

National File is rated as an “extreme right” news website by Media Bias Fact Check that largely posts a mixture of “conspiracy and pseudoscience.” The site was founded in 2019. The website’s about section begins by saying, “National File is a bold new media project focused on hard news regarding cultural movements, political issues, the tech industry, and other topics pertaining to the New Right.” The section says that the website’s editorial staff is made up of former journalists from Breitbart, The Daily Caller, Washington Free Beacon and Big League Politics.

1. In One Message, Todd Told Cunningham to ‘Be Ready to Kiss A Lot’

20 years ago — and today. I’m grateful to be on this journey with my best friend, who warms me with her smile, keeps me on my toes with her wit, and awes me with her determination to make the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/nDfqFR5471 — Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) May 14, 2020

Cunningham has been together with his wife since 1997 and married in 2000. The couple has two children together.

In one message, Cunningham wrote, “Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now.” Todd wrote, “I have flexibility this month – done school, training, big RFPs, etc. So the only thing I want on my to-do list is you.” Cunningham called Todd “historically sexy” while Todd says, “pick a day, city, make up an excuse for the fam, ditch a staffer, starch your white shirt and be ready to kiss a lot.”

Cal Cunningham Releases Statement on Sexual TextsCal Cunningham Releases Statement on Sexual Texts Subscribe to WXII on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1mVq5um Get more Winston-Salem news: http://www.wxii12.com Like us: http://www.facebook.com/wxii12news Follow us: http://twitter.com/WXII Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wxii12news/ 2020-10-03T13:58:50Z

Cunningham confirmed that the messages were authentic in a statement to The News & Observer in Raleigh. The former state senator added that he would not be dropping out of the upcoming election. Cunningham faces incumbent Republican Thom Tillis in the November vote. On October 2, Tillis confirmed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In one exchange, Cunningham tells Todd that he is “nervous about the next 100 days.”

2. Todd’s Husband Said in 2016 That His Wife Was a ‘Superhero’ Who ‘Carried Him Through’

According to Jeremy Todd’s now-deleted LinkedIn page, he served for 15 years in the U.S. Army. Jeremy Todd studied at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business and his story was featured in an article on the school’s website in 2016. Todd told the website that had been deployed on five combat missions during his time in the army.

Jeremy Todd told the website that as a 33-year-old USC student he pledged to the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, “with his wife Arlene’s blessing.” He paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife in the interview saying:

My wife carried me through. She is really the superhero in all this. The wives are the unsung heroes of the military, the spouses that deal with everything. Without good wives and family, I don’t think soldiers would be successful in their missions and everything they do.

3. Todd Says on Her Facebook Page: ‘If You Want to Make God Laugh, Tell Him Your Plans’

Todd says on her now-deleted LinkedIn page that she is the media relations director for a representative body of cannabis distributors in California. She was formerly an adjunct professor at California State University where she taught in the communications department. Todd was quoted in an article on Parent.com regarding the use of cameras in childcare. Todd said, “I am a big fan of the cameras, they helped provide a feeling of security and allowed me to build trust by watching the caretaker’s interactions with my children.”

At the time of writing, little information is publicly visible from Todd’s Facebook page. A quote under Todd’s profile photo reads, “If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.”

4. Todd Is a ‘Versatile, Performance-Driven Strategic Communications & Public Affairs Leader’

Todd is a graduate of the University of Southern California and Occidental College. Todd has a master’s degree in political management from The George Washington University and a master of arts in clinical psychology, emphasis in marriage and family therapy from Pepperdine University.

An online profile for Todd refers to her as a “versatile, performance-driven strategic communications and public affairs leader.”

Online records show that Todd has donated $900 to Cunningham’s campaign in four separate donations in April and September.

5. Todd’s Husband Broke His Spine During Active Service

In May 2020, Todd started a petition on Change.org to garner support for her husband’s campaign to continue his active service in the U.S. Army so that he could qualify for a full pension. Todd wrote that during his time in the service, Jeremy Todd broke his spine on an airborne operation.

At the time of writing, the petition has more than 10,000 signatures. In an update to the page, Todd said that she was reaching out to politicians on her husband’s behalf but was receiving not replies. Cal Cunningham is an active lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. Cunningham has been deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded a bronze star medal.

