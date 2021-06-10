Arthur Prince Kollie: Man Charged in North Dakota Murder of Jupiter Paulsen

Arthur Prince Kollie is a drifter accused of murdering 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen in Fargo, North Dakota. Kollie told police he was high on meth at the time of the random stabbing, The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead reports. Paulsen died on June 8, four days after she was attacked while skateboarding, her father said on GoFundMe.

Kollie, 23, will be charged with murder after initially being charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault, a Cass County prosecutor told The Forum. Robert Paulsen said on GoFundMe that his daughter was skateboarding to her mother’s house the morning of June 4 when she was attacked at random. He said his daughter was beaten, strangled and stabbed more than 25 times.

He wrote on June 8, “We just got word from the Doctor today that Our baby girl is too far gone and there isn’t anything they can do. Just to gather family and to say our goodbyes… This is a very dark moment in our lives. Thank you all for the prayers, shares, and donations.”

Here’s what you need to know about Arthur Prince Kollie and the murder of Jupiter Paulsen:

1. Kollie Told Police He Used Methamphetamine the Day Before the Attack & Didn’t Remember Anything From the Day Jupiter Was Killed, According to Court Documents

Arthur Kollie told police he had used methamphetamine on June 3, the afternoon before the early morning attack on June 4, and did not remember anything about what happened after that, according to court documents obtained by Valley News Live, a Fargo TV news station.

According to the Fargo Police, officers were dispatched to a report of a “bloody, unconscious female,” found near a strip mall at 4340 13th Avenue south just before 7 a.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital. According to Valley News Live, Jupiter Paulsen had been found by a garbage man who was driving through the parking lot of the shopping center and saw the suspect leaning over her.

According to police, video surveillance shows the assault occurred for about 25 minutes before the garbage man caused the suspect, identified as Kollie, to run away. Police said Kollie took Jupiter’s backpack and cell phone. Police said Kollie was tracked into nearby stores, where surveillance video showed him changing his clothes, leaving behind bloody items.

Valley News Live reported, “Documents say Kollie told investigators that he suffers from anxiety, depression and multiple personality disorder and is currently living at Stepping Stones Resource Center. Kollie stated he used meth on the afternoon before and had not slept since using. Kollie stated he did not recall the assault, but documents say Kollie admitted to walking in the area at the time. Kollie did not admit to harming the victim, but documents say he had fresh cuts on his hand.”

According to court documents obtained by the news station, Kollie, when told by investigators what he was being charged with, said, “attempted murder, as is she alive? Or what? What does attempted murder mean?”

2. Kollie Was on Probation for Assaulting a Peace Officer & Spent Time in Jail After He Was Accused of Firing a Gun Inside a Fargo Apartment

Kollie was on probation stemming from a 2017 conviction and other cases in Cass County, according to court records. According to The Forum, Kollie was convicted of simple assault on a peace officer in that case. Valley News Live reports he was accused of striking an officer at the North Dakota Youth Correctional Center in the face multiple times.

In December 2020, Kollie was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, discharge of a firearm within city limits and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded guilty to those charges in May 2021 and was sentenced to 27 days in jail, with credit for already serving 27 days behind bars, and 18 months of probation.

According to Valley News Live, Kollie was accused of firing a gun inside his Fargo apartment in that case. “When police arrived, documents stated Kollie acted dazed or intoxicated and told officers the loud noise was just him hitting his head. Police later found a rifle, a pistol, as well as ammunition in Kollie’s unit, and two spent shell casings under Kollie’s deck,” the news station reported.

3. Kollie Was Also Arrested Three Times in 2021, on Charges Related to a Fight, Running From Police & Trespassing at a Gas Station

Kollie has also been arrested three times in Cass County in 2021, court records show. One of the arrests occurred just days before he is accused of killing Jupiter Paulsen, according to Cass County court records viewed by Heavy.

According to Cass County court records, Kollie was charged with criminal trespass on February 4, 2021, and pleaded guilty on April 26, 2021, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 25 days suspended. He was arrested on April 26, 2021, the day of his sentencing, on a charge of unlawful possession of marijuana, and sentenced to unsupervised probation. He was arrested on June 1, 2021, and charged with resisting a police officer. He pleaded guilty the same day of his arrest and was given a deferred sentence and 11 months of unsupervised probation.

Valley News Live reports the trespassing case stemmed from an incident at a gas station and the resisting arrest charge came after Kollie was accused of being in a fight at Fort Noks, a downtown Fargo bar.

Jupiter’s father, Robert Paulsen, said his daughter’s organs were donated. He wrote on Facebook, “I will be raising the Donate Life Flag in Honor to my daughter Jupiter at the New Sanford hospital. It is an open invite to everyone that can make it. We will be raising the flag and we will be playing her poem.”

Jupiter lived in Fargo and was a student at Cheney Middle School, according to her family. She was born Daisy Jade Paulsen, but Jupiter was the name she chose to go by, her father told The Forum. “I am very, very angry, and I have a lot of pain and heartbreak, a lot of frustration. I have all of that. But if I show that, then the evil won,” Robert Paulsen told the newspaper.

Her mother, Antonia Johnson, told Valley News Live, “It means the world to me that part of her is going to be out in the world saving lives and to be able to share that with somebody, to be able to help somebody, she would have loved that, she would have wanted that. So her wishes are also my wishes.”

5. Kollie Is Being Held on $1 Million Bail at the Cass County Jail

Kollie is being held on $1 million bail at the Cass County Jail after making his first appearance before a judge in county court, according to online records. Kollie is scheduled to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on July 14, 2021. The case is being overseen by Judicial Officer John Irby.

According to Valley News Live, prosecutors are in the process of filing upgraded charges against Kollie, including murder, and the motion was expected to be heard on Thursday, June 10. The prosecutor’s office could not be reached for comment by Heavy.

Kollie is being represented by public defender Steven D. Mottinger, court records show. Mottinger could not immediately be reached for comment by Heavy. According to police, Kollie did not have a permanent address and information about his family and other details of his background were not immediately available.

