WATCH: Biden Says America Has to Lead ‘New World Order’

President Joe Biden discussed how the United States needs to lead a “new world order” during a quarterly Business Roundtable event on Monday, March 21. The comments were in the context of a larger speech he made about the economy, investing in American businesses, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the importance of investing in innovations and people. Watch the video of his statement below, along with the full-length video, and learn more about what happened.

Biden Said, ‘There’s Going to be a New World Order Out There & We’ve Got to Lead It’

The speech was made Monday evening, March 21, during the Business Roundtable CEO’s Quarterly Meeting, according to an official transcript from the White House.

You can watch the moment Biden made the comment about the New World Order, at the end of his speech, in the video below shared by Breaking911.

The full context of his speech, as you can see in the video above and in the official transcript, reads:

I think — you know, my mother had an expression: “Out of everything terrible, something good will come if you look hard enough for it.” I think this presents us with some significant opportunities to make some real changes. You know, we are at an inflection point, I believe, in the world economy — not just the world economy, in the world. It occurs every three or four generations. As one of — as one of the top military people said to me in a secure meeting the other day, 60 — 60 million people died between 1900 and 1946. And since then, we’ve established a liberal world order, and that hadn’t happened in a long while. A lot of people dying, but nowhere near the chaos. And now is a time when things are shifting. We’re going to — there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it.

You can also watch the full speech in the video below, as shared by the White House’s YouTube channel. The part where he speaks about the New World Order takes place around 14:15 below.





The statement quickly went viral on social media, as the phrase is connected with quite a few conspiracy theories, LADBible reported.

One person tweeted the video and then wrote, “Biden and his policies are motivated by the promotion and creation of Globalism and a New World Order.” As LADBible reported, the conspiracy evokes the idea that all nations will one day be combined under one government, with one solitary leader.

A Full Transcript Revealed Biden Spoke About the Economy, Ukraine, Russia, & Investing in Stakeholders Rather Than Shareholders

The full transcript revealed that Biden spoke about a lot of different issues facing the United States during his speech. He started out by talking about how he believed the American Rescue Plan was working, creating 678,000 jobs last month and decreasing unemployment by 3.8%. He said they reduced the deficit last year and will reduce it by over $1 trillion this year. He then spoke about how American companies provide “history-making investments,” including electric vehicles, solar power, and the like.

He next spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and how NATO has stayed united. He talked about American businesses helping the United States impose sanctions.

“Those of you who did step up, it made a big, big difference,” he told the CEOs.

He then spoke about possible false-flag operations from Russia, saying: “he’s [Putin’s] talking about new false flags he’s setting up, including he’s asserting that, we, in America, have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe — simply not true. I guarantee you.” (Reuters reported that Biden did not cite any evidence to back up his assertion that Russia was discussing false flags.)

Biden then spoke about shoring up businesses against potential cyberattacks, and how the private sector has to step up its protective measures.

“I would respectfully suggest it’s a patriotic obligation for you to invest as much as you can in making sure — and … we’ll help in any way — that you have built up your technological capacity to deal with … cyberattacks,” he said.

Biden then segued from this topic to speaking about a 2019 statement that was signed by almost “everyone in this room” about how America “deserves an economy that allows each person to succeed through hard work and creativity, and to lead a life of meaning and dignity.” He added that companies shouldn’t prioritize shareholders over stakeholders, workers, the environment, and communities.

“Instead, now’s the time to invest in your people,” he said.

He spoke at length about investing in different facets of America, along with opportunities to make real change to help people and society in general. That’s when he then concluded with his statement about America leading a new world order.

The Meeting Involved CEOs from Energy & Manufacturing Companies

NPR reported that before the larger meeting, in which Biden ended his speech by talking about a New World Order, he spoke with a smaller group of CEOs that included Michael Hennigan (Marathon Petroleum), Ryan Lance (ConocoPhillips), Darren Woods (Exxon Mobil), Michael Garland (Pattern Energy), Michael Polsky (Invenergy), David MacLennan (Cargill), Beth Ford (Land O’Lakes), Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan Chase), Brian Moynihan (Bank of America), Alfred Kelly (Visa), Mary Barra (General Motors), Jim Fitterling (Dow), Tom Linebarger (Cummins), George Oliver (Johnson Controls), David Burritt (U.S. Steel), and Fred Smith (FedEx.)