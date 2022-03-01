What Time & Channel Is Biden’s State of the Union Speech Tonight?

Tonight is President Joe Biden’s first official State of the Union address. His speech last year was technically a speech to a joint session of Congress, not an official SOTU. But this year is different. If you want to watch his speech live, here is what time it’s starting in different time zones and how you can watch it on TV. You can also watch a video that is embedded at the end of this story, if you prefer to watch Biden’s speech to Congress right here.

Biden’s SOTU Speech Begins at 9 PM Eastern

Biden’s State of the Union speech begins at 9 p.m. Eastern tonight on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The speech is expected to be about an hour long, followed by the Republicans’ response. However, he might go longer, so TV stations have allowed ample time to cover the entire thing in case it lasts longer than an hour.

Last year, Biden’s speech clocked in at a little over an hour in length.

Here is when Biden’s speech will start in different time zones and sample cities in the U.S. and around the world. All times are for Tuesday, March 1, unless indicated.

9 p.m. Eastern

8 p.m. Central

7 p.m. Mountain

6 p.m. Pacific

Anchorage, Alaska: 5 p.m.

Athens: 4 a.m. Wednesday

Atlanta, Georgia: 9 p.m.

Bangkok: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Berlin: 3 a.m. Wednesday

Brussels: 3 a.m. Wednesday

Denver: 7 p.m.

Hong Kong: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Houston: 8 p.m.

Indianapolis: 9 p.m.

Jerusalem: 4 a.m. Wednesday

Las Vegas, Nevada: 6 p.m.

Kuwait City: 4 a.m. Wednesday

London: 2 a.m. Wednesday

Los Angeles, California: 6 p.m.

Mexico City: 8 p.m.

Miami, Florida: 9 p.m.

Montreal, Canada: 9 p.m.

New Orleans: 8 p.m.

Paris: 3 a.m. Wednesday

Philadelphia: 9 p.m.

Vancouver: 6 p.m.

You can see more times on TimeAndDate here.

How to Watch on TV





Play



President Biden's State of the Union Address Tomorrow at 9 PM ET, President Biden will speak directly to the American people about the historic progress we've made, the work that lies ahead, and his optimism for the future. Watch the State of the Union live on @WhiteHouse and @POTUS social media or visit whitehouse.gov/sotu. 2022-02-15T18:01:06Z

Details on how to watch Biden’s SOTU speech, along with how to get the TV channel in your region, are listed below. You can also watch the speech in the video embedded above if that is your preference.

Because of everything that’s happening in the world — especially in Ukraine — this could be one of Biden’s most-viewed speeches in his career. Even without a major conflict, State of the Union speeches and joint speeches to Congress typically draw a large audience. In February 2010, for example, former President Barack Obama’s State of the Union was seen by 48 million viewers, Time reported. Former President Donald Trump’s address to Congress in February 2017 drew about the same numbers: 47.74 million viewers across 11 networks, according to Variety. His 2018 SOTU had about 45.6 million viewers. Biden’s will likely draw similarly large numbers or even larger, with interest high because of the Russia conflict.

Biden’s address will be airing on most major TV networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, PBS, CSPAN, CNN, and more. You can visit TV Guide’s Listings to see the specific channel in your region, or view the options below for specific networks.

Most networks will cover both Biden’s speech and the Republicans’ response. Here’s a look at the time and channel that many networks will be airing the speech.

ABC – Click here to access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station. ABC coverage begins at 9 p.m. Eastern.

NBC – Click here to access the NBC channel finder and location your local station. Coverage begins at 9 p.m. Eastern.

CBS – Click here to access the CBS channel finder and location your local station. Coverage begins at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Fox – Click here to access the Fox channel finder and location your local station. Your local Fox channel is expected to air Biden’s speech beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern, and so is the FOX News channel.

CNN – Click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel CNN is on for you. CNN is scheduled to air the speech beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern.

C-SPAN – Click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel C-SPAN is on for you.

PBS – Click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel PBS is on for you. PBS is scheduled to begin airing the speech at 9 p.m. Eastern.

