Bill Murray Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is He?

Here’s everything you need to know about beloved actor Bill Murray’s age and height … plus more.

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, Murray will be appearing at the 2022 Academy Awards, which is prompting fans to inquire about some of the details about the actor.

Here’s what you need to know:

How Tall is Bill Murray?

According to CelebHeights, Murray is listed at six feet, one inch tall. They cited an unsourced 1990 article in which Murray is described as “6-foot-1 and 210 pounds.” The outlet also reported Murray referring to his height as “6 foot 3 in my boots.”

One of Murray’s co-stars, Lucy Liu referred to Murray as “tall, like, 6’4″, and I’m 5’3,” the outlet reported.

So we can assume that Murray is somewhere between six feet and six foot three, depending on who you are asking.

Murray will appear at the Oscars on Sunday when he joins an A-list crew of presenters including Jennifer Garner, Elliott Page, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman, Kevin Costner, and Anthony Hopkins, among many others.

The hosts for the festivities will be a threesome of funny women in Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall.

How Old is Bill Murray?

Murray is best known for his roles in movies like “Lost in Translation”, “Ghostbusters”, “Charlie’s Angels” and on television shows like “Saturday Night Live” according to his lengthy IMDB account.

His first credited role as “The Bookstore Owner” in the short “The Hat Act” came in 1973 and he’s still making movies both behind and in front of the camera to this day. According to IMDB, he has five projects either in pre or post-production, right now.

Murray was born on September, 21, 150 making him 71 years old.

In 2003, Murray was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in “Lost in Translation” he lost the Best Actor statue that year to Sean Penn for his role in “Mystic River.”

Bill Murray to Launch His Own NFT Series Which Will Feature ‘a Unique Graphic of Murray and Accompanying Text of a Brief Anecdote About the Actor’

NFTs are the new rage in technology and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Murray is getting in on that action.

According to the outlet, Murray is “partnering with viral photo site and streaming company The Chive to enter the NFT space with a line of blockchain collectibles that will tell verified Murray tales.”

The NFTs will “have a unique graphic of Murray and accompanying text of a brief anecdote about the actor that he has either personally revealed to the company or has verified from previously published material,” the outlet reported.

The Chive shared a sample of what the NFTs might be like.

“For example, this is Bill Murray’s phone,” the outlet reported with a photo of Murray holding a Blackberry. “It appears to be an 8-year-old Blackberry Classic. He’s nicknamed the relic, “Bill Urry” Why? The “M” key doesn’t work. If you’ve received a text from Bill in the last five years, the M’s are omitted. Considering Bill prefers texting to talking, that’s a lot of missing M’s. This original photo is not an NFT, but the story behind it will be.”

READ NEXT: Fans React to ‘Shocking’ RHONY News