Former Bills Starting Tackle Quietly Retires at Age 30

The Buffalo Bills gave offensive lineman Daryl Williams a vote of confidence in March 2021, signing him to a three-year contract extension and starting him every game the next season.

Now, months after the Bills released the former starting tackle in a cap-saving move, Williams has apparently ended his football career. The former fourth-round draft pick leaves the game with a resume that includes nine years in the league and a second-team All-Pro nod.

Williams Moves on From Bills, Retires from Football

Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino noted that Williams’ name had been floated as a potential free-agent signing for Buffalo after the team was hit with a spate of injuries to the offensive line. Starting center Mitch Morse has been out with an elbow injury and backup tackle Tommy Doyle suffered a season-ending ACL tear, leaving the team in need of help.

But Williams will apparently not be a candidate to rejoin the Bills. As Parrino noted, a social media profile revealed that he had retired even though he had not issued any public announcement.

“I know we’ve spoken about Daryl Williams as a potential o-line option for the #Bills to look into. It appears the former tackle/guard has called it a career,” Parrino tweeted. “He just created new IG account for a business he’s named ‘Trench Mob Academy’ to train o-linemen. It says he’s retired.”

A Facebook page for Trench Mob Academy describes a mission to “develop and perfect skills of offensive football lineman,” working mostly with student-athletes.

Bills Had Released Williams in March

Though Williams started all 17 regular-season games for the Bills last season, the team released him in March in a move that cleared $6.3 million in cap space. Williams had signed a three-year, $28.2 million extension with the team in March 2021, and at the time he shared plenty of praise for the organization.