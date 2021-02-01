Peeping Tom Fell Through Women’s Locker Room Ceiling at Virginia Gym: Deputies

Brian Anthony Joe is the Virginia man accused of being a “peeping Tom” after deputies said he had been spying on women in a gym locker room. According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Joe fell through the ceiling and landed on top of a woman at Onelife Fitness in Stafford on January 30. Neither of them was seriously injured from the fall.

Joe was arrested and booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail on several charges, inmate records show. According to the Virginia Judiciary website, Joe was expected to appear before a judge on February 1. As of this writing, the online record did not yet list a defense lawyer who could speak on Joe’s behalf.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gym Patrons Cornered Joe After He Fell Through the Ceiling & Stopped Him From Leaving, Deputies Said

Deputies responded to Onelife Fitness, located at 315 Garrisonville Road in Stafford, around 1:15 on January 30 after getting a call that a man had fallen through the ceiling in the women’s locker room. According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s department, the man now identified as Joe landed on top of a woman when he crashed through the ceiling. First responders checked her out at the scene but she wasn’t taken to a hospital. Deputies said Joe, who fell about 10 feet, was not injured.

Deputies said that after Joe fell into the locker room, other gym members “cornered” him to prevent him from leaving while they waited for law enforcement to arrive. It was not immediately clear how long Joe had been in the ceiling or whether he had performed this stunt before.

Detectives interviewed Joe and he was booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail just before 7 p.m., according to inmate records. Deputies initially identified Joe as a man in his 20s before clarifying Joe was actually 41.

Heavy spoke with a front desk employee at Onelife Fitness over the phone. She said the gym is not commenting on the incident at this time and that they are cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation unfolds. She directed Heavy to the home office. We reached out to a company representative and inquired as to whether Joe had been an employee or a gym member. We have not yet heard back.

Joe Faces Charges of Burglary, Destruction of Property & ‘Peeping’

Joe is facing two felonies and three misdemeanor charges for the incident at Onelife Fitness. According to the Virginia Judiciary website, Joe faces the following charges:

3 counts of peeping or spying into a dwelling through a peephole

Burglary: entering a house to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony

Destruction of property over $1,000

The destruction of property charge is classified as a felony because the damage was valued at more than $1,000. Under Virginia’s legal code, the charge is dropped to a misdemeanor for lesser damage. The burglary charge was also listed as a felony, according to online court records.

The “peeping” charges are Class 1 misdemeanors, according to the court record. The charge is described in Virginia’s legal code in part:

It shall be unlawful for any person to use a peephole or other aperture to secretly or furtively peep, spy or attempt to peep or spy into a restroom, dressing room, locker room, hotel room, motel room, tanning bed, tanning booth, bedroom or other location or enclosure for the purpose of viewing any nonconsenting person who is totally nude, clad in undergarments, or in a state of undress exposing the genitals, pubic area, buttocks or female breast and the circumstances are such that the person would otherwise have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

If convicted of the “peeping” allegations, Joe could face a punishment of up to one year in jail and/or a $2,500 fine if convicted.

