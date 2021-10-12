WATCH: Brian Laundrie’s Parents Remove Laundry Baskets on Video

Shortly before officials announced that Gabby Petito was strangled, Brian Laundrie’s parents were caught on video moving laundry baskets from their front yard in Florida. You can watch the video below.

Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, have been the subject of much speculation and controversy since their son vanished after being named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance and, now, in her death. There is even an Internet theory that argues Laundrie might be living in a secret garden bunker in his parents’ back yard, although Fox News experts have discredited that theory. Is Brian Laundrie dead or alive? That is unknown. He hasn’t been seen since September 13, 2021, after leaving his parents’ home in Florida, they say to go on a hike in a nature reserve that has since been heavily searched.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video of the Laundry Baskets Shows Laundrie’s Parents Being Peppered With Questions About Petito

Here's THE VIDEO #BrianLaundrie parents collected all laundry baskets strewn all over their lawn, took down #Petito sign, brought in mail in middle of night. Pretty good questions on camera, not by @BrianEntin tho. Which one of who'll crack first? FYI, TARGET got basket for $2! pic.twitter.com/F8on1o0TYU — Glockzilla (@K00P5) October 11, 2021

The video showing the parents picking up laundry baskets from their front yard, uprooting a protest sign, and getting their mail is going viral on social media. In it, the narrator asks them a series of questions, but neither parent responds to him.

“Do you guys feel guilty about Gabby? Is there a reason the FBI thinks you’re not telling the truth? Do you know where Brian’s passport is? Do you have anything to say about Gabby? A lot of the neighbors think you guys know more than you’re saying. They dropped off the sign. They want you to know they’re concerned you know more than you’re saying,” the man recording the video says. They don’t answer. To be clear, authorities have not accused Laundrie’s parents of wrongdoing.

What do Laundrie’s parents do for a living? They run a business called Juicer Services, according to public records. Fox News reported that the company “sells and services commercial juicing equipment.”

“The couple runs the company out of their home, which is a 10,000-square-foot property. The dates would indicate that the Laundries likely moved to Florida in 2017 as part of their business plan for their company,” Fox News reported.

The parents previously released a statement saying, according to ABC7, “The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family.” The couple also has a daughter.

A TikTok Video Furthered the Wild Garden Bunker Theory

A TikTok user narrates the video with his questions. “This is the original drone footage. It looks like there is some object, something white being passed up, she takes something in her hand,” he says.

The narrator claims that Laundrie’s mom picks up a white item. “It looks like she hands something off,” he claimed, adding, “There’s something strange going on.”

I swear, if I see one more post about Brian Laundrie hiding in a garden bunker 🙄 Y’all, the water table in most of Florida doesn’t let ppl have basements & bunkers. They had to elevate Disney World to put in the utilidors. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/nRcrCT8moI — Miss Behavin (@cherrybombaatah) October 9, 2021

But Ron Hubbard, CEO of Texas-based Atlas Survival Shelters, told Fox News that the garden bunker theory’s chances of being right was “about zero.” He pointed out that authorities have searched Laundrie’s parents’ property. “They would have figured that out by now,” he told Fox.

This gives me total #blastfromthepast vibes 😱 what if they have an underground bunker?! Time to flip some garden beds.https://t.co/wIajRKYCUR — Heather Naretto (@HeatherTalmage) October 9, 2021

Another expert, Gary Lynch, who runs the Rising S Company, told Fox: “The possibility of having a bunker there, his parents having a bunker, is absolutely 100% plausible. However, that being said, it didn’t look anything like if a hand came out of the bunker to me.”

