WATCH: Briana Sykes, Flint Police Shooting Caught on Video

Briana Sykes was identified as the woman accused of shooting at a Flint police officer at a Juneteenth Celebration Parade traffic point; the officer then shot and killed Sykes. Video captured the moment that the officer shot Sykes at close range through a car window. You can watch the video later in this article but be aware that it’s disturbing.

In a news release on June 21, 2021, Michigan State police identified the woman who was shot and killed as Briana Sykes, 19, Flint, Michigan. On Facebook, she went by the name Briana Brown or Briana Bhaddazz Brown. She shared a Bernie Sanders’ tweet on Facebook in which Sanders called the criminal justice system “racist” because of Breonna Taylor’s death in a Louisville police shooting.

The shooting happened at 2:14 p.m. in the City of Flint involving a Flint Police Department officer, the release said. A friend wrote on Facebook, “R.I.P baby girl I wish I woulda know ur state of mind and coulda helped you. I can’t believe this sh** bro 💔💔 my heart hurts I love you bi*** Rest In Peace my bby❤️🙏🥺”

She wrote on Facebook that she lived in Redford, Michigan, and was from Detroit.

The Officer Was ‘Fired Upon’ by Sykes, Police Say; Video Captured the Shooting

I found a longer version of Saturday’s #Flint fatal police shooting bystander video. The 19-year-old woman who was killed has been identified as Briana Sykes. Sykes is accused of initiating gunfire with the officer. MI State Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/y3NN7PVwiV — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 (@TCReporter) June 21, 2021

The video shows the officer standing at the window of a car when he opened fire. He then collapses nearby on the ground as other officers rush to help and bystanders express great shock.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the officer, who was working a traffic point for the Juneteenth Celebration Parade, was fired upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him at the traffic point. Upon taking fire, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The officer was not injured, nor were any bystanders who were in the area."





Police-involved shooting in Flint Scene of a police-involved shooting on Saginaw Street near Leith Street on June 19, 2021. 2021-06-19T20:05:55Z

Sykes “succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. This incident remains under investigation.”

The Michigan State Police Bay Region confirmed that there was a police shooting in the City of Flint along the route for a parade for Juneteenth Day celebrations. T

“At the request of the Flint Police Department, the Michigan State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 2:14 p.m. in the City of Flint involving a Flint Police Officer,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

The shooting occurred on a street that was part of the parade route.

State police said that the person who was shot fired at an officer who was working a traffic point for the Juneteenth Celebration Parade.

Juenteenth was on June 19, 2021.

At the request of the Flint Police Department, the Michigan State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 2:14 p.m. in the City of Flint involving a Flint Police Officer. pic.twitter.com/WJgZIGGMhE — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) June 19, 2021

“Preliminary investigation indicates the officer, who was working a traffic point for the Juneteenth Celebration Parade, was fired upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him at the traffic point. Upon taking fire, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

#BREAKING: Heavy police presence on Saginaw Street. No information is confirmed. We will keep you posted on the latest @midmichigannow pic.twitter.com/6QkQOQqHDH — Remi Murrey (@rmurreytv) June 19, 2021

“The officer was not injured, nor were any bystanders who were in the area. This incident remains under investigation.” According to MLive, the person shot was taken to a hospital. The shooting occurred on Saginaw Street near Leith Street. The news site reported that the shooting occurred as Flint hosted the Juneteenth Day parade.

Briana Sykes Wrote About Breonna Taylor on Facebook, Sharing Bernie Sanders’ Tweet That the Criminal Justice System ‘Is Racist’

On Facebook, Sykes shared a cartoon showing a police outline where Breonna Taylor was killed. The cartoon share bore the caption, written by someone else, #THISISWHYWECANTSTANDYALL.

She shared a Shaun King post sharing a Bernie Sanders tweet that said, “Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. This result is a disgrace and an abdication of justice. Our criminal justice system is racist. The time for fundamental change is now.

Here are some of Sykes’ recent Facebook comments,

“All I got is me myself and I got myself again Time is money need that money got no time for no friends🕺🏾”

“I hate a friendly ass n****.”

“Yes rob his mf a$$.”

In January, she shared a post from the Chicago Police Department that read, “Chicago residents can rest a little easier today knowing that 11th District officers arrested an 18-year-old man and recovered a modified firearm with a laser sight and magazine drum off of our city’s West Side.”

People Expressed Anger on Social Media

I waited two hours for the Juneteenth Parade on Saginaw Street only to find out it was interrupted by a shooting less than a mile away. Flint we MUST do better.. THIS IS SAD! pic.twitter.com/ZNZZrp3muM — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) June 19, 2021

Here are some of the comments on social media:

“The police just shot a girl in flint and y’all had the nerve to protest with them. I’m furious!”

“Police just shot and killed a woman in downtown flint Woman facepalming idk if she was shooting first or what this shit crazy … glad I didn’t bother to go downtown.”

“Y’all shooting at the Parade ???? Flint can’t have nice shit at all.”

“Glad me & my son ain’t go up to berston the police just shot female smh Flint just Sad Af .”

“Y’all tell me why someone shot at the police during a Juneteenth parade in Flint.”

Local journalist Bria Jones wrote on Twitter, “I waited two hours for the Juneteenth Parade on Saginaw Street only to find out it was interrupted by a shooting less than a mile away. Flint we MUST do better.. THIS IS SAD!”

What is Juneteenth Day? “Juneteenth is an annual holiday observing the end of slavery in the U.S. and marks the day (June 19, 1865) when news of emancipation reached people in the deepest parts of the former Confederacy in Galveston, Texas,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

