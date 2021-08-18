Bride Banning 98 Year Old Grandmother From Wedding Reception Story Goes Viral

The story of a bride banning her 98-year-old grandmother from her wedding reception has gone viral. But is it true?

The bride, who has not been named, put her story on a Reddit thread called “am I an a**hole?” That’s a Reddit concept whereby people solicit the opinions from others on Reddit about their behavior.

The story has now gotten national attention and wider feedback on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

In the Reddit Post, the Woman Revealed, ‘This Has Caused a Huge Fight’

Here is the original Reddit post from the anonymous woman:

My fiance (30M) and I (28F) are getting married next month. Everything is going great, but we’ve been having a serious argument about having his grandmother at our wedding. We’ve agreed to not have kids at our wedding, as we want the reception to be a huge party for your adult friends and family with dancing, loud music and an open bar. However, for precisely the same reasons that we don’t want kids there, I don’t want his elderly grandmother at our wedding either. I said she can come to the ceremony but not the reception. It will be extremely loud and I want it to be a party atmosphere, and she will be extremely out of place. For context, none of my grandparents are still alive, and he still has his last living grandmother. This has caused a huge fight, since she said she has always dreamed about being at her grandson’s wedding (he is her oldest grandchild and she probably won’t make it to the next family wedding). Which is why I said that she’s more than welcome at the ceremony, but she will just be too out of place at the reception. She and he both insist that she will be fine and wants to go to the party. But I just know it will inevitably lead to us dealing with her and taking care of her, and I just want to get drunk and let loose with my friends. She’s now really upset and won’t talk to me, and my fiance is also angry. I think I am within my right to make this request, I am the bride after all. AITA?

People Criticized the Bride on Reddit

A bride is facing intense backlash after she banned her fiancé’s grandmother from their wedding reception because she wants to “get drunk” and not worry about “taking care” of the 98-year-old woman. #ageismhttps://t.co/UV0ZbcLwkd — HelloCare (@HelloCareAU) August 18, 2021

“Is that not what the bachelorette party is for? YTA.”

“YTA- have you heard of clubbing. Go with your friends another time.”

“Or just assign someone to grandma duty??? I’m sure she won’t stay late either.”

“Not only would great-grandma not want to be there because of the noise, I’m pretty sure she’s going to opt out of the party because of Covid.”

“That’s exactly what I was thinking. Can’t you just have a normal reception for an hour? It’s not like grandma is going to be raging until 3am. Also, who wants to sit down and eat a meal in a “nIgHt cLuB” atmosphere, anyway.”.”

“Ditch the bride to be and just have a big party for grandma.”

“Hell yeah! Poor grandma deserves so much better than to be told ‘you’re too old for me to party hard around.’ Most old folks these days just want to be included. We so often forget they are still people too and more often than not the elderly go for weeks without any sort of interaction or communication with another person. The (baby) bride needs to be less tone deaf and more considerate.”

