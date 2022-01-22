How to Buy UFC 270 PPV on ESPN Plus

Buy UFC 270

Two UFC titles are on the line at UFC 270 as Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou battle for the heavyweight belt and Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo scrap for the flyweight strap.

In the US, the UFC 270 PPV (10 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options, so here’s a rundown of all the different ways to buy the PPV and then how to watch UFC 270 live on your TV or a variety of different devices:

How to Buy UFC 270 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($69.99 value) and the UFC 270 PPV ($74.99 value) for $99.98. That’s work out to savings of $45 or about 31 percent:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 270 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($6.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 270 PPV by itself for $74.99 right here:

Buy UFC 270 PPV

Additionally, if you only have ESPN+, there is also the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) and purchase the PPV for a total $88.98:

UFC 270 PPV & Disney Bundle

How to Watch UFC 270

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 270 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 270 Preview

Two of the top heavyweights in the world are set to clash at UFC 270, with Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane meeting up for the title.

Ngannou is at a crossroads in his career, with Saturday’s scrap being the final fight on his UFC contract. He has said he’s no longer willing to fight for $500,000 and wants a boxing crossover as part of his new deal.

“Honestly, at this point, I don’t really know,” Ngannou said of his future. “Before Stipe fight, they were talking about this Jon Jones fight. The UFC even say officially, like, the winner is fighting Jon Jones. And suddenly, after I won the fight, that didn’t come out at all.

“I’m not here to chase ghosts. I’m chasing what is real, what is possible. But at this point, I don’t know what is the stage of my situation with the UFC. So we’re gonna see how this plays out and see what is on the table. Then we can deal with what is on the table. As of now, I can’t allow myself to speculate about anything.”

As for his fight on Saturday, Ngannou believes he can end it within the first two rounds.

“The knockout doesn’t come when I search it, so I won’t be searching for the knockout, but I don’t see how we will end this fight without me knocking him out, maybe under 2 rounds,” Ngannou told TMZ.

The other title fight will be at flyweight and is the third meeting between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. The first fight ended in a draw and Moreno won the last bout in the first round by rear-naked choke in the third round.

Full UFC 270 Card

Ciryl Gane -155 vs. Francis Ngannou (c) +130, heavyweight championship

Brandon Moreno -175 vs. Deiveson Figueiredo +150, flyweight championship

Michel Pereira -280 vs. Andre Fialho +230, welterweight

Said Nurmagomedov -190 vs. Cody Stamann +160, bantamweight

Raoni Barcelos -490 vs. Victory Henry +370, bantamweight

Tony Gravely -240 vs. Saimon Oliveira +200, bantamweight

Michael Morales -125 vs. Trevin Giles +105, welterweight

Jack Della -340 vs. Pete Rodriguez +270, welterweight

Matt Frevola -190 vs. Genaro Valdez +160, lightweight

Kay Hansen -240 vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius +200, women’s flyweight

Vanessa Demopoulos -140 vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez +120, women’s strawweight