How to Buy Usman vs Covington 2

Buy UFC 268

A pair of championship rematches headline UFC 268 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, with Kamaru Usman defending his title against Colby Covington in the main event.

Usman vs Covington is fifth on the UFC 268 PPV card (10 p.m. ET start time), which is available for purchase only through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options, so here’s a rundown of all the different ways to buy the UFC 268 PPV:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 268 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($69.99 value) and the UFC 268 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98. That’s work out to savings of $50 or about 36 percent:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 268 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 268 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 268 PPV

Additionally, if you only have ESPN+, there is also the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) and then purchase the PPV for $69.99:

UFC 268 PPV & Disney Bundle

How to Watch UFC 268

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 268 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 268 Preview

Kamaru Usman aims for another title defense as he faces Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268 on Saturday. The two have engaged in some major jawing leading up to their title rematch, which Usman won by fifth-round KO in their 2019 scrap.

“I just want to say I’m blessed to be in this position, to be able to deliver another performance like we did the first time,” Usman said Friday at UFC 268’s weigh-ins in New York. “If he did his homework, it’s going to be an amazing fight.

“But if he didn’t, I’m going to put his b*tch ass away early.”

Covington has won his only fight since losing to Usman, besting Tyron Woodley via TKO in their bout more than a year ago.

“I have a new sense of motivation around me,” said Covington. “I brought in new coaches, new training partners, and we have a new approach to my game. And honestly, they brought something out of me that I didn’t think I had in me. I know how much heart and how much will I have, but now I’m technical and now I’m smarter in my approach and I feel like this is my time, and I’m gonna get it done and be the UFC world champion.”

The other title fight features champ Rose Namajunas against Zhang Weili. Namajunas won via a shocking first-round head kick when they met up in April of this year.

Namajunas made some political comments aimed at Zhang which have added some spice to their rematch.

“I was bothered by what she had said,” Zhang told Yahoo Sports. “The political comments Rose made got the audience not to support me. It was beyond [fair play]. It crossed a line. I don’t feel as friendly toward Rose as a fellow mixed martial artist as I did before. I have a lot more training and I have had a lot more focus on myself.”

Main Card

Kamaru Usman (-290) vs. Colby Covington (+245)

Zhang Weili (-115) vs. Rose Namajunas (-105)

Justin Gaethje (-220) vs. Michael Chandler (+180)

Shane Burgos (-185) vs. Billy Quarantillo (+160)

Marlon Vera (-175) vs. Frankie Edgar (+155)

Undercard

Alex Pereira (-250) vs. Andreas Michailidis (+210)

Bobby Green (-175) vs. Al Iaquinta (+155)

Phil Hawes (-310) vs. Chris Curtis (+255)

Nassourdine Imavov (-117) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (-107)

Ian Garry (-360) vs. Jordan Williams (+300)

Gian Villante (-115) vs. Chris Barnett (-105)

Dustin Jacoby (-280) vs. John Allan (+240)

Melsik Baghdasaryan (-300) vs. Bruno Souza (+250)

Ode Osbourne (-170) vs. CJ Vergara (+150)