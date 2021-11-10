Candace Owens Tagged in Photo Where Venue Requires Vaccinations

Candace Owens was tagged on social media in a photo labeled as taken at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Both the event and the venue required attendees to have vaccinations, but Owens recently said on social media that she was not vaccinated. However, New York City does offer vaccine exemptions for nonresidents who are attending events as part of their employment. At the time of this article’s publication, Owens had not clarified her role at the event.

Mike Beltran Tagged Her in a Photo That He Labeled as Being Taken at Madison Square Garden

On November 9, Mike Beltran tagged Owens in a photo on Instagram. He also tagged the photo as being taken at Madison Square Garden.

He wrote in his post: “You never know who you’ll come across at events. Two very awesome and down to earth people. 🤙🏽 🇺🇸 @realcandaceowens @chris_meloni.”

The second picture in his post was with Chris Meloni.

Beltran is a popular referee in mixed martial arts, who has also competed in MMA fights before switching to refereeing, Sportskeeda reported.

Beltran posted on Instagram about what a great time he had at Madison Square Garden, and shared that it was his first UFC there. He wrote, “…and what a memorable one it was. Insane!!!! Until next time New York City 👊🏽.”

A Twitter Account Pointed Out the Vaccine Policy

The photo started getting more attention after a Twitter account called The Serfs shared the picture and commented, “Oh did Madison Square Garden change their vaccine policy or…”

Oh did Madison Square Garden change their vaccine policy or… pic.twitter.com/UAnwbAC1Rb — The Serfs (@theserfstv) November 10, 2021

According to their website, The Serfs is a publication where “two indentured plebs bring you their comedic spin on the happenings within the pale blue dot.”

Madison Square Garden’s Venue Page Notes the Vaccine Requirement

As of November 9, Madison Square Garden’s venue page noted that at least one vaccination was required for event attendance. However, the venue also said that events could create their own policies.

The venue’s website noted: “Government mandates for attending indoor events at venues such as The Garden, currently state… Guests age 12 and older are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. This means you’ve had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine prior to attending. Guests may also show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. This means the day of your event is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose, which, depending on the type of vaccine, may be one dose or two. Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask. Everyone else will be required to wear a mask while in The Garden, except while actively eating or drinking.”

The website does note that specific events can change the rules, writing: “Some events have their own requirements, including that all guests age 12 and older be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or children provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Because requirements vary by event, it’s important for you to check your event page on our website to confirm details of your specific event.”

The same venue page later goes on to clarify the rule.

The webpage notes that NBA, New York Knicks, and New York Rangers protocols may have stricter requirements.

The Event Itself Required Vaccinations

On Saturday, November 6, the UFC hosted an event at Madison Square Garden.

The Ticketmaster listing noted that vaccines were required for the event, which includes proof of at least one vaccine dose for all attendees ages 12 or older:

In order to attend the event, all guests age 12 and older must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and an appropriate ID matching the name on the vaccination documentation. COVID-19 vaccination means having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine prior to attending. Guests may also show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Your proof of vaccination must be directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination and can be displayed on your smartphone, by presenting a physical copy or by using a mobile app (such as the New York State Excelsior Pass or NYC COVID Safe App). Children under 12 can attend with a vaccinated adult. Fully vaccinated guests are not required to wear a mask. Everyone else (including children ages 2-11) must wear a face covering while inside the venue, except while actively eating or drinking. Government mandates, venue protocols, and event requirements are subject to change. For more information, please search your event on msg.com.

Owens Said on November 4 on Twitter That She Was Not Vaccinated

In a tweet made on November 4, Owens said that she wasn’t vaccinated. However, she said that she and Ben Shapiro, who is vaccinated, both agreed that people should have the right to choose if they want vaccinations or not.

Certain People Are Exempt from Vaccination Requirements in New York City

Certain people are exempt from the vaccination requirements in New York City, so it’s possible that Owens fell under one of the exemptions. As of the time of this article’s publication, she had not commented on why she was attending the UFC event.

Part of Emergency Executive Order 225, which has been in place since August 16, notes a series of exemptions that allow people to enter a covered premise without needing proof of vaccination. However, they are asked to wear masks if they can’t stay six feet from other individuals. You can see the exemption in the screenshot below.

Exemptions apply to a variety of people, including nonresidents who are performing artists not regularly employed by the entity, nonresidents who are professional athletes attending as part of their regular employment, or nonresidents accompanying a performing artist or professional athlete as part of their regular employment, if the person they’re accompanying is competing or performing.

Joe Rogan May Have Performed at Madison Square Events Under the Exemption

Joe Rogan hosted an event at Madison Square Garden in October. He has not revealed if he’s vaccinated or not.

The City reported that out-of-towners like Rogan and other traveling entertainers are given a pass from the vaccination requirement. Rogan did not need to be vaccinated, even though the people attending his event were required to do so. The City noted that he’s an example of how a person could attend the event without providing vaccination proof based on the exemption rule.

