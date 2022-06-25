Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Truck Video Goes Viral From Roe Protest

Video and photos show a truck and a group of protesters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who were protesting the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion.

You can see some of the videos and photos throughout this article. “A man in a truck just ran down two peaceful protesters at the pro-abortion rally in Cedar Rapids,” writer Lyz Lenz wrote in a tweet.

Police described the incident with vague language.

Cedar Rapids police wrote in a statement that “contact” occurred between the truck and a pedestrian after “verbal confrontations between the protestors and a driver.” One person was injured, according to police.

They did not say whether they believe the contact was intentional or whether the behavior was criminal. The driver has not been named by authorities.

The incident came in the hours after the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, sparking protests throughout the country.

Here’s what you need to know:

Videos Were Shared Widely on Twitter

Writer Lyz Lenz wrote on Twitter, “I’m still in shock a little. I saw a man try to kill two women, while his wife screamed and told him to stop. I’m grateful to @AndyBCampbell for reporting it out.”

This is a picture of the truck that hit two women as they crossed the street during a peaceful pro-abortion protest in cedar rapids, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/DZIqpMQlpA — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 25, 2022

She added, “Here is some more video of the incident at the protest. Protestors are sharing the video and pictures with me.”

Journalist Tim Pool tweeted, “They are attacking cars.” Lenz responded, “Yes, they were trying to stop the man who drove around other cars in order to hit women walking in a crosswalk. He had the red light.”

Yes, they were trying to stop the man who drove around other cars in order to hit women walking in a crosswalk. He had the red light. https://t.co/ogdg6c61t4 — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) June 25, 2022

“A truck driver plowed through multiple pro-choice protesters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, sending at least one woman to the hospital,” tweeted Huffington Post journalist Andy Campbell.

A truck driver plowed through multiple pro-choice protesters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, sending at least one woman to the hospital. Video provided by Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker shows several victims — all women — trying to stop the driver as he careens into them pic.twitter.com/jcGTcfcK8X — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) June 25, 2022

“Video provided by Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker shows several victims — all women — trying to stop the driver as he careens into them.”

Police Wrote That a ‘Single Pedestrian Was Injured’

Multiple witnesses to this attack dispute Andy Ngo's lie here, including a city councilwoman, a county supervisor, several victims and a journalist. This isn't surprising "journalism" for Ngo, who spends his time online finding angles to support extremists and deride leftists https://t.co/dGC4Zi9H4W — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) June 25, 2022

“Single Pedestrian Injured After Vehicle Contact During Friday Night Protest,” reads the June 24, 2022, press release posted to Facebook by Cedar Rapids Police Department.

“At approximately 7:17 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, a single pedestrian was injured by contact with a vehicle in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE in Cedar Rapids,” police wrote.

“Preliminary investigations indicate a group of protesters were attempting to legally cross the street in front of the Federal Courthouse when the traffic lights changed, giving right of way to vehicles on 8th Avenue. Following verbal confrontations between the protestors and a driver, contact was made between a vehicle and one of the pedestrians.”

Police continued:

Cedar Rapids Police quickly responded to the scene. The injured pedestrian was interviewed on-scene by CRPD and then taken by private vehicle to a local hospital for evaluation. The driver of the vehicle was also voluntarily interviewed by Cedar Rapids Police. Injury to the pedestrian appears to be minor. Cedar Rapids Police are canvasing the scene to obtain potential surveillance video and more information will be made available when possible. Disclaimer: Any arrest and complaint information included above is based on the legal conclusion that, as with any criminal case, a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

