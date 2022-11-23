Chesapeake Walmart Victims: Names, Tributes & Photos

Tyneka Johnson was the first victim named in the Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart mass shooting.

Johnson was identified by family members.

“Tyneka Johnson. D*** couss I’m sorry this happened to you💔so soon you had so many plans but i guess god had other plans🥺 So this means no more phone calls? No more sending pictures of your tattoos and i pick them out?” wrote Rashawnda Ruffin.

“No more of you FaceTiming me out the blu to talk junk with lil Re? No more of you replying to my stories hyping me up? No more of you calling to vent? Look over the Family couss. I’m just lost of words it was noting but laughs and jokes😔LONGLIVETYNEKA💜💜.”

An active shooter at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, left multiple victims dead and more injured, according to Chesapeake police. Video from the scene captured an employee describing how a manager opened fire in a break room. Six people have died, not including the shooter.

Authorities have not named the suspect or the victims. Heavy is committed to updating this article with a bio post for each victim as they are named.

Tyneka Johnson

On Facebook, Johnson wrote that she went to Indian River High and Western Branch High School. She lives in Chesapeake, Virginia, and she is from Portsmouth, Virginia.

Shortly after the shooting, a family member wrote on Facebook, “We need help locating my lil cousin. She is an employee at Walmart…Everyone need to know if she is safe. This post is about helping and locating Tyneka Johnson❤️. No questions. Just help.”

In a news conference, a police spokesman said officers found “multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties” inside the Walmart. He said that the first call came in at 10:12 p.m. on November 22, 2022. Police immediately found evidence that a shooting had occurred, he added.

“It’s less than 10 right now,” he said when asked how many victims were killed. He believed it “happened inside,” and he said that he did not know if the shooter was an employee. The spokesman said one victim was found deceased outside the Walmart.

In one live stream video, a crying woman told a man she saw bodies. “That sh** crazy,” the man, Kevin Harper, said, indicating that the shooter was a Walmart employee. Again, police have not confirmed that account. Harper said a manager went into the break room and started shooting people. “By the grace of God, you know,” Harper said in the video. One crying woman said the shooter “looked right at me… I saw him standing there.”

Kevin Harper wrote on Facebook, “They just shot up Walmart on battlefield.” He followed that up with a livestream video on Facebook, writing, “Shooting at my job.” The full video can be found on Harper’s Facebook page. Be forewarned that he names specific people he believes are victims in the video.

In the video, people said that the gunman shot a woman in the head and shot another man they knew. In the video, they discussed various people who they believed were shot. Harper said he “booked it” and ran out of the Walmart.

He said he was in the breakroom when a manager came in the room and “started capping people… we lost a few of our associates,” Harper said. “The manager shot a couple people here,” Harper told another man. He said he wasn’t going to show bodies in the video. “This ain’t no game…sad, sad…he plotted this sh**.” He said he left his jacket behind when he ran.

He said he heard a barrage of gunfire shortly after he left the breakroom.

The Shooter Is Deceased, Police Say

The latest from Chesapeake police on the mass shooting at the Sam’s Circle Walmart @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/6Bv8vNg7xw — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 23, 2022

The police spokesman said in the news conference that authorities believe there was a single shooter. He is deceased. He said there was not an officer-involved shooting.

The situation was still being investigated, so further details were not released.

The spokesman said officers put together tactical teams to give victims life-saving measures.

“We responded in an active shooter fashion,” he said.

Dispatch audio early on captured a dispatcher saying a female was shot to the neck, there was another “patient in front of Walmart,” a suspect was found in the breakroom with a possible gunshot wound, and one person was found shot in the chest in the grocery side.

READ NEXT: Anderson Lee Aldrich: Club Q Shooting Suspect