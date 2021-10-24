How to Watch Chiefs vs Titans Live Stream Online

Two of the most dynamic players in the NFL will be on display in this one when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) visit Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 24.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Chiefs vs Titans online, with the options depending on where you live:

Chiefs vs Titans Preview

The Titans are coming off a 34-31 home win over the Bills on Monday night, with Derrick Henry leading the way yet again. It was another day at the office for Henry, who tallied 143 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Henry leads the NFL in rushing with 640 yards, and he has the attention of everyone he plays — even the opposing team’s quarterback.

“I think he presents a challenge for everybody,” Mahomes said about Henry this week. “I mean he’s one of the best running backs, to me, of all time. The way he’s able to run the football to get 20, 30 whatever 40 carries it is, and he comes back to next week, and he seems like he’s just as fresh as the week before. He’s a special talent who works his tail off to be who he is. So we understand this would be a great challenge for any defense to stop him. But we’re going to try to do best we can at limit him as much as possible.”

On the other side, the Chiefs are fresh from a 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team last weekend. Mahomes went 32-47 for 397 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and running back Darrel Williams added 62 yards and two scores, leading an offense that racked up 499 total yards.

Like Henry, Mahomes has the attention of everyone he plays against, and he certainly has Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel’s attention this week.

“We have played him a few times and whether he drifts away from pressure or seems to know where it is coming from, his ability to put it in spaces out in front of guys in man coverage, his anticipation,” Vrabel said about Mahomes, via The Nashville Post. “Really turned the game around last year with a long scramble right before half. It will be important not only to defend him when he throws it, but when he runs it as well.”

The Chiefs enter this game with the No. 2 offense in the league, averaging 433.5 yards and 30.8 points a game, while Tennessee is netting 384.7 total yards while scoring 27.7 points a game, so this should be a high-scoring matchup.