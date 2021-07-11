WATCH: Child Ripping American Flag From Yard Video

A video showing a child ripping an American flag from a yard has gone viral.

“Children are being raised to desecrate the flag,” wrote one woman who shared the video on Twitter. You can watch the video below.

The video has had more than 3 million views. According to Fox News, the boy and woman are not identified. The video does not have any audio. The flag video was sent viral on Twitter by writer Marie Oakes to millions of people. She is senior editor of Canadian and U.S. news site Westphalian Times.

The video was first shared by a page on Twitter called Ricky Lee, which is filled with pro-Trump and conservative commentary. “The Brainwashing of America is almost complete,” he wrote on July 8, 2021, sharing the video.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Child Was Passing by on a Scooter When He Saw the Flag

The Brainwashing of America is almost complete pic.twitter.com/ny0aty6zcw — RickyLee (@RickyLe80284150) July 9, 2021

The video shows a young child riding on a scooter next to an adult woman on a bicycle. Suddenly, the boy sees a small American flag planted in a yard and stops. He pulls the flag out of the yard and tosses it back down. The woman does nothing to intervene.

The video’s origins are not known, including where it was filmed, when it was filmed, and who filmed it.

The woman and child then leave the scene.

The Video Sparked Outrage on Twitter

Children are being raised to desecrate the flag. pic.twitter.com/RtNBo3u1st — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) July 9, 2021

Reactions on social media was swift as people condemned the actions shown in the video. Here are some of the comments left on Ricky Lee’s tweet:

“So sad and the mother let him do it. What ‘s wrong with these f’ng people.”

“This looks incredibly staged. Random flag just stuck at the end of the driveway? If real, this mother has a hell of a lot to be concerned about.”

“Shame on the parents. As if teaching hate isn’t bad enough, not respecting personal property is high on my list too.”

“If my kid did that he would be apologizing and then mowing that family’s grass the rest of the year.”

Another user shared a 2019 video showing an opposite scene- a little boy caught on doorbell camera showing respect to the flag.





Play



Doorbell cam captures little boy saluting American Flag Doorbell camera video of a 5-year-old saluting the American flag is warming the hearts of Americans everywhere. Preston Satterthwaite had finished a bike ride with his dad when he ran around to the front of his house. READ MORE: abc13.com/5540933/ Don't forget to subscribe to our channel. Follow us for more great content! Facebook: abc13.co/2HbTdO3… 2019-10-12T14:00:04Z

But others were just upset by the video of the boy ripping the flag out of the yard.

“Maybe it’s just me, but right now, my blood is boiling,” wrote one commenter on Lee’s thread.

“Wow his mom let him. Disgrace! I hope they get called out for it. Even the child in a constructive way. Where else they gonna have a nice leisurely ride at their convenience? So upsetting.”

“This kid can’t be more than 5 or 6 yrs old. Same age as my son…we’re clearly teaching our kids differently.”

“Trespassing, destruction of private property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor all are good starters.”

“What these parents don’t realize is they will reap what they sow.”

“Find them, take them back to the house make them put the flag up and salute it.”

“Honestly…that’s just incredibly sad.”

READ NEXT: Remembering Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency