Chinese Surveillance Balloon Tracker Map: What Is Its Path?

A Chinese surveillance balloon has been floating across the United States, and meteorologists are creating trackers to monitor its path on maps.

Multiple meteorologists tweeted the projected balloon path; you can see many of the trackers throughout this article.

Chinese spy balloon predicted path is bringing it in very close proximity to the Savannah River Site (a sensitive nuclear processing facility) in South Carolina. @SRSNews #ChineseSpyBalloon #map #WarGames #ShootItDown Image from @rawsalerts pic.twitter.com/KDISSRmL5e — Peter Krajewski (@VoodooMediaTV) February 3, 2023

“FYI, IF it can be raised and lowered, the track might vary quite a bit. It would have to be lowered into the commercial air lanes though to change it a lot,” tweeted metereologist Dan Satterfield.

FYI, IF it can be raised and lowered, the track might vary quite a bit. It would have to be lowered into the commercial air lanes though to change it a lot. pic.twitter.com/ocOmaX3O7w — Dan Satterfield (@wildweatherdan) February 3, 2023

Meteorologist Ryan Truchulet also created trackers to predict the balloon’s path.

“Future BALLOON trajectory highly dependent on altitude, which is unknown. At 15km (L), BALLOON races east out-to-sea. At 20km (C), heads towards Southeast coast. At 25km (R), hooks back west,” he tweeted.

This Chinese Spy Balloon story is wild but to be honest the only difference between today and every other day is you can actually see the thing taking your picture up there 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IatWyBEnVk — Chris Combs (iterative design enjoyer) (@DrChrisCombs) February 3, 2023

“Also, these assume BALLOON is a passive tracer, not being controlled (or ‘derelict’),” he wrote.

Future BALLOON trajectory highly dependent on altitude, which is unknown. At 15km (L), BALLOON races east out-to-sea. At 20km (C), heads towards Southeast coast. At 25km (R), hooks back west. Also, these assume BALLOON is a passive tracer, not being controlled (or "derelict"). pic.twitter.com/Mg8PjTQwjd — weathertiger.substack.com – WeatherTiger, LLC (@wx_tiger) February 3, 2023

WRTV’s John Dissauer tweeted on the evening of February 3, 2023, “The projected path of a parcel of air at 60,000 feet from near Paducah, KY earlier this evening. In theory this is the approximate path of the Chinese surveillance balloon. Looks like it should be out to see between 10am and 12pm Saturday.”

This is interesting.@accuweather plotted the Chinese balloon path. Strategic Air Command is still near Omaha, right? pic.twitter.com/uBhw7GuEVx — Ron Ruggless 🕙 (@RonRuggless) February 3, 2023

The projected path of a parcel of air at 60,000 feet from near Paducah, KY earlier this evening. In theory this is the approximate path of the Chinese surveillance balloon. Looks like it should be out to see between 10am and 12pm Saturday.#ChineseSpyBalloon pic.twitter.com/1cJqvmd2m5 — John Dissauer (@johndissauer) February 4, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

The Chinese Surveillance Balloon Has Moved From Montana to the Midwest, Reports Say

Projected path of Chinese Balloon

Shades of Sputnik from the 1950's! pic.twitter.com/TBWONXZbOy — Jeff Storobinsky (@jeffstorobinsky) February 4, 2023

According to CBS News, by the morning of February 3, 2023, the balloon had moved out of Montana and was “over the Midwest.” The first time a Chinese balloon floated over the middle of the United States, CBS reported.

Most trackers that map the balloon have it heading through the Midwest and then down into the southern states that line the eastern seaboard.

NPR reported that the Chinese government claims the balloon is for research purposes and “accidentally went off course and is now floating over U.S. airspace.” According to NPR, the U.S. Department of Defense believes the balloon is used as “surveillance.”

The clearest picture yet of a Chinese spy balloon over the continental United States pic.twitter.com/C5cW4tiumf — Timothée Renner (@TimotheeXu) February 4, 2023

According to The Associated Press, Secretary of State Antony Blinken “abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions” as the balloon floated through U.S. airspace.

After flying over Montana, the balloon “headed southeastward over Kansas and Missouri at 60,000 feet (18,300 meters),” according to AP.

The Balloon’s Path Is Eastward, Maps Say

This tracker has the balloon moving from Montana through a tiny piece of Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, southern Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina. The balloon is moving eastward.

Other people tracked jets they believed were monitoring the balloon.

USAF RC-135U Combat Sent #AE01D4 as COBRA47 is setup in a typical ISR pattern between Nashville, TN and Jonesboro, AR. *Possibly* taking a good hard look at the Chinese balloon. Also *possibly* a training flight. Either way, very interesting flight path here. https://t.co/R5XfvxcoWG pic.twitter.com/WFympCcvfu — TheIntelFrog (@TheIntelFrog) February 4, 2023

Mike Maze, a meteorologist with WRAL-TV tweeted a tracker that shows the balloon was spotted in Missouri and is headed to North Carolina.

Chinese Balloon now spotted over Missouri this afternoon. On current trajectory and looking at the upper level winds, the balloon should make its way across North Carolina tomorrow.@WRALWeather pic.twitter.com/D3z1nF4M02 — Mike Maze (@mazewx66) February 3, 2023

At 11:31 a.m. on February 3, 2023, the National Weather Service’s Kansas City station tweeted, “We have had several reports across northwest MO of a large balloon visible on the horizon. It is now visible from our office in Pleasant Hill and the KC Metro. We have confirmed that it is not an NWS weather balloon.”

We have had several reports across northwest MO of a large balloon visible on the horizon. It is now visible from our office in Pleasant Hill and the KC Metro. We have confirmed that it is not an NWS weather balloon. pic.twitter.com/CKQWOw7God — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2023

A North Carolina Police Department asked people not to shoot at the balloon.

The Gastonia Police Department is asking residents to not shoot at the Chinese spy balloon if it flies over North Carolina pic.twitter.com/lD9VkI299M — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 4, 2023

“We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon,” Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder told AP, which added that a second balloon was seen over Latin America. The balloon is the size of three buses and, if shot down, its debris could injure people on the ground, which is why the U.S. government has held off doing so, AP reported.

