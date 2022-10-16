Christian Walker, Herschel Walker’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christian Walker is a social media influencer who is the son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Herschel Walker, a Republican and former football star, is locked in a heated battle for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.

Christian, 23, made headlines in October 2022 when he dramatically called out his father in a social media video. Christian is one of Herschel Walker’s four kids.

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it,” Christian Walker said in a tweet. “I’m done.”

Here’s what you need to know about Herschel Walker’s children:

1. Christian Walker Accused His Father of Lying & Being an Absent Father in a Dramatic Video

I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement. Don’t you dare test my authenticity. Here is the full story: pic.twitter.com/ekVEcz8zq3 — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

On October 4, 2022, Christian posted a video to Twitter with the caption, “I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement. Don’t you dare test my authenticity.”

In the video, Christian, 22, unloaded on his father. He said he was silent when “the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed. I stayed silent when it came out my father Herschel Walker had all of these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised, and you know my favorite issue to talk about is father absence, surprise, because it affected me.”

Christian declared: “Family values people. He has four kids four different women, wasn’t in the house raising any one of them. He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?”

He accused Herschel Walker of telling “lie after lie after lie.”

Continued Christian: “The abortion part drops yesterday. It’s literally his handwriting on the card. They say they have receipts whatever. He gets on Twitter; he lies about it. Okay, I am done. Done. Everything has been a lie.”

Had the honor of introducing my dad, @HerschelWalker, last night at Mar a Lago. I got to preach about how authoritarian and HORRIFIC Democrats are, then got to hug a future senator. Perfect night. pic.twitter.com/JptAUEi7vN — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 3, 2021

Christian criticized people on the right and left. He said that people on the right “have all been calling,” and asking, “‘Is this true about your dad; we are not going to win Georgia,'” but he said people on the left criticized him too, acting like “I’m responsible for all of the things he’s done….I am saying this behavior is atrocious. Don’t come for me. You don’t have to like my politics.”

“You have no idea what I’ve been through in my life, you have no idea what me and my mom have survived,” said Christian. “We could have ended this on day one. We haven’t. I haven’t told any stories. I am just saying don’t lie. Don’t lie on my mom and don’t lie on me and don’t lie on the lives you’ve destroyed, and act like you’re some moral family man. You should all care about that conservatives.”

Christian said “we were told at the beginning” that Herschel was going to get ahead of his past.

“He didn’t do any of that,” he alleged. “Everything’s been a lie; everything has been downplayed. Everything has been cutting corners.” He said that’s coming at the expense of his mom and him, who were “chased down by the media. We’re terrorized. All these different things. People are questioning my authenticity.”

He said he wouldn’t have spoken out if there weren’t “all these lies every day.”

The video has had more than 3.6 million views on Twitter alone.

Christian previously praised his father, writing in 2020, “This is what you call two AMERICANS who love our FREEDOM, COUNTRY, and PRESIDENT,” and sharing a picture of him with Herschel Walker.

2. Herschel Walker responded, ‘I LOVE My Son No Matter What’

I LOVE my son no matter what — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 4, 2022

Herschel Walker responded on Twitter to his son’s criticisms.

“I LOVE my son no matter what,” he wrote. In a campaign appearance, Walker added, ““I love my son so much. He’s a great little man. I love him to death. And you know what, I will always love him, no matter what my son says,” CNN reported.

The criticism from Christian did not stop.

Wear a condom, damn. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 6, 2022

On October 5, 2022, Christian tweeted, “Wear a condom, damn.” That came after news reports about Walker’s other children and allegations, which he denies, that he encouraged a woman to have an abortion.

3. Christian Walker Is a Conservative Social Media Influencer

On my way to the mall… except I’m actually going to pay for my items, not loot it like BLM. pic.twitter.com/O4cAC9lUeb — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 17, 2021

According to CNN, Christian Walker is a conservative social media influencer.

Christian “has built a following as a conservative social media influencer after two years of creating videos in which he bashes liberals, feminists, abortion rights advocates, racial justice protesters, those celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month and more,” according to CNN.

On his Twitter page, he criticizes the Black Lives Matter movement, Pride flag, and other things.

His videos are sometimes posted while he’s waiting in a Starbucks drive-through line.

4. Christian’s Mother Is Walker’s First Wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman

Cindy Deangelis Grossman is an American-based businesswoman and fashion entrepreneur. She is famous for being the ex-spouse of one of the wealthiest retired football players, Herschel Walker. Read More: https://t.co/7edTL4HinJ#cindydeangelisgrossman #wealthycelebrity pic.twitter.com/CAzi8iEIfb — Wealthy Celebrity (@celebwealth) June 17, 2022

Christian Walker is the son of Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, Herschel Walker’s first wife. They were divorced in 2001.

According to CNN, Grossman previously said in a televised interview that Herschel Walker once “held a gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out.” CNN characterized this allegation as “a violent episode while they were married,” adding, “Walker has said he has dissociative identity disorder.”

Cindy and Herschel were college sweethearts, who married in 1983, The Sun reported.

Grossman recorded an anti Herschel Walker ad for a PAC in the U.S. Senate race. “His eyes would become very evil … The guns and knives. I got into a few choking things with him,” Grossman says in the ad, according to The SUn.

“The first time he held the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out.”

5. Herschel Walker Has Three Other Children

The Daily Beast posted an expose accusing Herschel Walker of having a “secret son” he had not publicly disclosed. The article noted that Walker has excoriated absent fathers.

The Daily Beast did not name that son but alleged the boy “has apparently been estranged from his biological father since his birth a decade ago.”

According to Daily Beast, the child’s mother, who lives with the boy far away from Herschel’s residence, “had to take Walker to court a year after giving birth in order to secure a declaration of paternity and child support.”

The Daily Beast reported that the boy receives presents from Walker, but Walker doesn’t take a direct parenting role in his life.

Walker’s campaign told Daily Beast: “Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married. He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd.”

After the article on the supposed “secret son,” The Daily Beast wrote a second story, reporting that Walker also had two additional children.

The New York Times followed up on that report, confirming that Walker also has “a 13-year-old child and an adult daughter.”

The Times reported that “it is unclear” how involved Walker was in the lives of those children. As for child support, his campaign manager told The Times that Walker “has honored all obligations.”

In a statement to The New York Times, Herschel Walker confirmed he has four kids, but he pushed back at narratives implying they are “undisclosed” or “secret.”

“I have four children,” Walker said in a statement to The New York Times. “Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’ — they’re my kids. I support them all and love them all. I’ve never denied my children.”

He added: “Saying I hide my children because I don’t discuss them with reporters to win a campaign? That’s outrageous. I can take the heat, that’s politics — but leave my kids alone.”

