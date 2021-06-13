How to Watch Copa America 2021 Online Without Cable in USA

The 47th Copa America, South America’s premier soccer tournament for national teams, is slated to take place from June 13 to July 10 in Brazil.

In the United States, every Copa America match will be televised in English on Fox, Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2, and in Spanish on UniMas, Univision or TUDN.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the entire Copa America 2021 tournament online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2, Univision, UniMas, TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels via FuboTV’s main channel package. Univision, UniMas and TUDN are also available in the Latino package. Both packages can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Copa America 2021 match live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets), FS1 and Univision are included in every one, while FS2, UniMas and TUDN are in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Copa America 2021 match live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Fox (live in most markets) and FS1 are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, while FS2 is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the Fox channels needed for Copa America 2021, and you can get your first month for just $10 (Sling Blue) or $21 (Sling Blue plus Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch every Copa America 2021 match live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch every Copa America 2021 match live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets), FS1, FS2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every Copa America 2021 match live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Copa America 2021 Preview

Like so many events in 2020, the Copa America had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March of that year, CONMEBOL, South American soccer’s governing body, pushed the tournament back a year from June and July 2020.

That’s not all CONMEBOL has altered about the event’s 47th edition. On May 20, 2021, the organization announced Colombia would no longer serve as an event co-host, due to ongoing protests against President Iván Duque Márquez. Ten days later, CONMEBOL stripped the other previously selected host nation, Argentina, of hosting duties, citing issues with COVID-19.

A day after that, the organization revealed Brazil would hold the event, which drew criticism from the nation’s team.

After the Selecao bested Ecuador 2-0 in World Cup qualifying on June 4, captain Casemiro suggested he and his teammates, along with manager Tite, opposed Brazil’s hosting the Copa America.

The nation, which is in the midst of a vaccine shortage, has lost 480,000 lives to COVID-19, more than any country other than the United States.

“Everyone knows our position in the Copa America in Brazil,” Casemiro told reporter Germán García Grova, according to a translation from Goal.com. “It could not be clearer. We want to express our opinion more after the game against Paraguay [on June 8].

“It’s not just me, not just the players who play in Europe. It’s everyone, including Tite. All together.”

In a statement released on June 9, the players condemned CONMEBOL’s actions but announced they’d still play in the tournament.

“When a Brazilian is born, a fan is born,” the players’ statement reads, according to Marca.

“For the more than 200 million fans, we write this letter to express our opinion about the Copa America outcome.

“We are a cohesive group, but we have different ideas. For many reasons, humanitarian or professional, we are not satisfied with the conduct shown by CONMEBOL ahead of this Copa America.

“All the recent events have led us to believe that there has been an inadequate process.

“At no point did we want to make this a political discussion. We’re aware of the importance of our position and we follow what is published by the media and what is on social media. We also try to prevent fake news from coming out with our names or with untrue facts.

“Finally, remember that we are workers and professional football players. We have a mission to achieve and we’ll set out to achieve it while wearing the historic yellow and green jersey of the five-time world champions. We’re against the way this Copa America has been organised, but we will never say no to the Brazilian national team.”

Ten teams are slated to take part in this year’s Copa America. Two groups of five will play round-robin tournaments, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the elimination stage. Group A consists of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, while Group B features Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.