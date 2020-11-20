Coronavirus Vaccine Delivery: Who’s Eligible for the Program?

Who is eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery programs? As it turns out, eligibility for this option has less to do with your medical status, and more to do with where you live.

The biopharmaceutical company said on Wednesday that its vaccine is 95% effective in preventing coronavirus, and completely safe. With the company’s plans to apply for Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA “within days,” people could have access to the vaccine by this winter — and some might even have access to a vaccine delivery option.

Pfizer’s vaccine delivery pilot program will take place in Tennessee, Rhode Island, Texas, and New Mexico. People in these states won’t have any early access or special treatment when it comes to accessing the virus, but they will have some sort of delivery option. The details of the delivery option are not yet clear.

In a statement, Pfizer provided the following information:

“The four states included in this pilot program will not receive vaccine doses earlier than other states by virtue of this pilot, nor will they receive any differential consideration,” Pfizer said in a statement. We are hopeful that results from this vaccine delivery pilot will serve as the model for other US states and international governments, as they prepare to implement effective Covid-19 vaccine programs.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Who Will Receive the COVID-19 Vaccine as Early as Possible? What’s the Priority Order?

BREAKING: Pfizer seeking U.S. emergency use of COVID-19 shot, starting process that could bring some doses as early as next month. https://t.co/uOHqCXv5uk — The Associated Press (@AP) November 20, 2020

There’s no official plan for which Americans would get priority access to the coronavirus vaccine. What’s more, as noted above, people in the vaccine delivery states won’t necessarily get faster access to the vaccine.

With that said, a recent proposal by the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) gives an indication of who would get access to the vaccine first. In that proposal, health care workers and the medically vulnerable would receive the vaccine first. The definition of “medically vulnerable” doesn’t just include those with pre-existing health conditions in this proposal; it would also include the elderly who live in high-population areas. Homeless people and incarcerated individuals would also receive the vaccine earlier rather than later.

Why Were Those Four States Chosen for Vaccine Delivery Pilot Program?

Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico, and Tennessee were selected because of their specific combination of rural and urban areas, Pfizer says; this geographic spread could pose a problem in regards to vaccine distribution, which is why a delivery program will be piloted as well. The four states were also selected because of their varying sizes, the diversity of their populations, and their “immunization structures.”

It’s possible that the vaccine delivery program will soon be available in other states as well, pending the results of this pilot program.

In a statement, Angela Hwang, president of Pfizer Bio Group and Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group, said, “We are hopeful that results from this vaccine delivery pilot will serve as the model for other U.S. states and international governments, as they prepare to implement effective COVID-19 vaccine programs.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Giuliani Sweats Hair Dye & Twitter Mistakes it for Blood