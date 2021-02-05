How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine at HEB in Texas

The demand for COVID-19 vaccines is high, but the vaccines themselves aren’t always easy to get. HEB is stepping in and distributing vaccines at some of its grocery store locations when the vaccines are available. Here’s how to sign up for a vaccine, if you fall within one of your state’s prioritization categories.

HEB Is Vaccinating People through Phase 1B

According to its website, HEB is currently vaccinating people through Phase 1A and Phase 1B, but not beyond. The webpage notes: “Following the directive from the state, our pharmacies will vaccinate people identified in Phase 1B if we have doses left after prioritizing healthcare providers in Phase 1A who are waiting to receive the vaccine.”

HEB noted that it currently has a limited quantity of the Moderna vaccine for use to vaccinate people in Texas. The site notes that they have the capacity to vaccinate people, but need the supply of vaccines to do so.

How to Sign up for a Vaccination at HEB

Walk-ins are not accepted for COVID-19 vaccinations at HEB. The stores will share new appointments times on the HEB.com/vaccine webpage (which redirects to vaccine.HEB.com) as they become available.

If you’re interested in a vaccine, you can go to the vaccine webpage and check for availability under Phase 1a or Phase 1b. HEB notes on its website that some pharmacies have waitlists for Phase 1a, so vaccinating in Phase 1b may take longer.

Phase 1a is open for healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1b is open for people ages 65+ and people ages 18+ with chronic medical conditions. According to the Texas Department of Health, the chronic medical conditions include (but are not limited to): cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, cariomyopathies), solid organ transplantation, obesity or severe obesity (BMI of 30 or higher), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, or Type 2 diabetes.

When you click on “Check availability,” you’ll be redirected to the Vaccine Scheduler page to see if there are any spots available at local HEB locations. You can go directly to this page at any time to see if any spots are available, as both Phase 1a and Phase 1b redirect you to the same page. As of the time of publication, all the locations listed have “0 spots available” next to them, but this could change at any time. HEB notes on its webpage that it may open appointment slots “with little notice” when vaccines become available, so it’s a good idea to check this page frequently.

If you aren’t in either of these categories then you cannot currently get a vaccine at HEB. However, the webpage does have categories for Phase 1c (essential frontline workers) and Phase 2 (the general public).

HEB isn’t currently accepting appointments for either category, but will update those categories here once they are. And you can see appointment availability for any category at HEB’s webpage here.

HEB’s website notes that pharmacy immunizers will also provide support for locations at Central Market, Joe V’s, and Mi Tienda.

