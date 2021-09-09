Cowboys vs Bucs Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick their 2021 season hosting the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 9.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Bucs online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Bucs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Cowboys vs Bucs live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBC, and you can get your first month for $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Bucs live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Cowboys vs Bucs live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Cowboys vs Bucs live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Cowboys vs Bucs Preview

Both teams have a great deal to look forward to in their respective openers. For 44-year-old Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, this season represents an opportunity to lead his team to back-to-back championships. It hasn’t been done since 2003-04, when Brady led the New England Patriots to successive titles.

On the other side, the Cowboys will be getting their franchise QB Dak Prescott back after a broken ankle sidelined him for the bulk of the 2020 season. Prescott didn’t play at all during the preseason, and there were questions about whether he would be able to make the start here, but the Cowboys signal-caller says he’s excited to get back out there.

“I’m excited to have that behind me. I don’t think about the time that I’ve missed. I was just laughing the other day with a teammate about the moment that it happened. To be that far beyond it, I’m just excited to get back to football,” Prescott said heading into the game.

How well Prescott moves and plays will be one thing to watch. Another will be how well Ezekiel Elliott does against the elite Tampa Bay run defense. Elliott is coming off a 2020 season that saw him average career lows in yards (979) and yards per carry (4.0) while also tying his low in touchdowns (6). The Buccaneers finished first in the NFL in run defense last year, surrendering just over 80 yards a game.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians is also worried about Prescott’s weapons at wide receiver.

“They’re loaded, and they all do different things,” Arians said about Dallas’ receivers. “(Michael) Gallup goes deep, (Amari) Cooper is Cooper and CeeDee Lamb is a great runner after the [catch]. They all individually do different things. They’re not the same guy.”

The Cowboys should also be concerned, however. They’ll be going up against a dominant offensive line that protected Brady well enough to have the third-best offense in the league last year, averaging 30.8 points a game.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy also discussed Brady’s incredible longevity heading into the matchup.

“To have success and to play at that level for such a long period of time, to me, I think that’s a tremendous quality. And he’s living it and he eats it every day. You can just see just the way he goes about it from what you know, from what you hear about, not only his approach and where he is today, but to be able to do it at such a high level for such a long time, that’s what I’m impressed with,” McCarthy said, per NFL.com.

Dallas leads the all-time series, 15-4.