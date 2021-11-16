Creighton vs Nebraska Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

In-state foes clash as Creighton (2-0) hits the road to take on Nebraska (1-1) on Tuesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Creighton vs Nebraska online:

Creighton vs Nebraska 2021 Preview

Creighton is off to a 2-0 start to the year but now face a stiff test against Nebraska on the road. The Bluejays beat Kennesaw State and Arkansas State-Pine Bluff in their first two games, led by former Duke guard Alex O’Connell. The senior guard is averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 assists per game.

It was an interesting win for Creighton, with the team scoring its least amount of points in a victory since 2008.

“Even though it was a short prep (after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff two days before), I was really proud of our guys’ ability to take what we ask them to do and execute it on the floor defensively,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Because without that, we don’t win this game.”

Nebraska is 1-1 and has struggled early on this season, dropping their opener against Western Ilinois 75-74 as a 17-point favorite. The Cornhuskers bounced back with a 74-65 win against Sam Houston over the weekend.

“I felt like it was different from the first game,” said Bryce McGowens, who led the Cornhuskers with 29 points in the 74-65 win. “Everybody was confident, like, ‘We’re not letting this happen again.’ So there was no nervousness in the locker room.”

Against Creighton, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg wants to see his team ready to roll from the tip.

“For us, we just need to go out and, first of all, be better than we’ve been this season,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We can build off some of the things we did in the second half the other night against Sam Houston, and when the ball moves, we’re a pretty effective team.”

Creighton has won 18 of the past 22 regular-season match-ups and leads the all-time series 28-26. The Bluejays have won eight of the last nine meetings, each of those wins coming by double-digits.

“We’re going to have to be sharp for 40 minutes,” Hoiberg said. “We’re going to have to come out and not get shocked by their speed. They’re really good when they get out in transition. We have to limit those opportunities, but it can’t take two minutes into the game and (we) realize now we’ve got to go.”

Nebraska is a 3.5-point home favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 145.5 points. The total has gone under in six of Creighton’s last seven games. Nebraska is 4-16 straight up in its last 20 games.