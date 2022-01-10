Dana Finley Morrison: Called Karen Over Sticker Complaint

Dana Finley Morrison is a Missouri woman who complained about an American Airlines pilot’s Let’s Go Brandon sticker, prompting some people on Twitter to label her a “Karen.”

Finley’s now privatized tweet says, “Hey @AmericanAir – y’all cool with your pilots displaying this kind of cowardly rhetoric on their crew luggage when they’re in uniform about to fly a plane? We are not the only passengers who noticed and were disgusted. Today in UVF about to board to Miami.” The tweet included a photo of the pilot’s “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker.

American Airlines responded, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we want to get this to the right team. Please DM any additional details.”

According to The New York Post, the airline also tweeted, “We take this very seriously and have sent this over to crew leadership. They will handle this internally after review. We assure you appropriate internal review will occur.”

It’s not the first time a pilot has used the “Let’s go Brandon” phrase and caused controversy. A Southwest Airlines pilot caused controversy by using the term, a TikTok video shows. But that pilot was actually flying the plane in question.

Let’s go Brandon is a euphemism for the term, “F*** Joe Biden.”

In 2020, CBS News reported that American Airlines was allowing employees to wear “a Black Lives Matter pin on their uniforms.”

“American Airlines believes in equity and inclusion for all,” the company said in its statement at that time, according to CBS News. “Fundamentally, we believe Black Lives Matter is an expression of equality, not a political statement.”

People Are Calling Morrison a ‘Karen’ Online

Dana Finley Morrison has a problem with an American airline pilot with a Let's go Brandon tag on his luggage. There's an internal investigation now. In 2018 American Airlines allowed their staff to wear BLM pins. Like what ever happen to AMERICA.. pic.twitter.com/AROswBg9x9 — Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) January 10, 2022

Morrison’s post received pushback from Christine Pushaw, a press secretary for Florida’s governor.

“Don’t fire your pilots for being conservative or criticizing Biden. We won’t have any pilots left. As if the thousands of flight cancellations aren’t enough already. @AmericanAir do the right thing,” she tweeted.

People criticized American Airlines and Morrison on Twitter. “Dana Finley Morrison has a problem with an American airline pilot with a Let’s go Brandon tag on his luggage. There’s an internal investigation now. In 2018 American Airlines allowed their staff to wear BLM pins,” wrote one person, who shared the above screenshot of her tweet. “Like what ever happen to AMERICA.”

One Twitter user dubbed Morrison a “Karen,” writing, “Sounds like #DanaFinleyMorrison has her knickers in a knot #Karen #FJB #LetsGoBrandon #AmericanAirlines.”

Another wrote,” Dana Finley Karen Morrison. #Karen.”

A person responded to the airline’s reply tweet to Morrison, writing, “This pilot deserves a raise for dealing with entitled Karens while doing his job.”

Daily Mail reported that Morrison was flying from St. Lucia to Miami when the incident happened on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Morrison’s Twitter Page Says She’s ‘Passionate About Reality TV, Feminism & Doing the Right Thing’

.@DeltaTauDelta is Dana Finley Morrison (@danacfinley), your accountability training coordinator who tried to get a pilot fired over a harmless political tag he had on his luggage, the type of sadistic, mean-spirited person that represents you and @IUBloomington? I sure hope not pic.twitter.com/yAbrDOGTT3 — Camino Chávez 🇺🇸 (@ElCaminoChavez) January 10, 2022

Morrison’s Twitter page, which is now privatized, describes her as a “Sorority & Fraternity Professional • @COMatBU and @IU_HESA Alumna • Passionate about reality TV, feminism, and doing the right thing.”

A cache of her now deleted LinkedIn page says that Dana Finley Morrison is an “accountability training coordinator.” It also says she was a member of the Delta Tau Delta International Fraternity.

The page says Dana was a marking intern in public relations and digital marketing in 2014. “Ashe was created and task oriented. She looked after blog posts,” the cache of the page reads.

Her page on the Delta Tau Delta website is now deleted. The cache of it reads, “Dana Finley Morrison earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from Boston University and was a leadership consultant for Sigma Kappa.”

