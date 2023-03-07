Dana J. Hyde: Passenger Killed After Severe Turbulence Identified

Dana J. Hyde has been identified as the 55-year-old passenger from Maryland who died after severe turbulence struck a corporate airplane, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Her biography on Columbia World Projects says she served in the Bill Clinton and Barack Obama administrations as well as on the 9/11 Commission.

In a news release, the Connecticut State Police reported that, on Friday March 3, 2023, at about 3:49 p.m., Connecticut State Troopers “responded to a medical assist call at Bradley International Airport.”

“One adult female patient was transported via ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center, in Hartford, Connecticut. where she was later pronounced deceased. The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner subsequently assumed custody of the decedent,” the news release says.

The release says that Hyde was from Cabin John, Maryland.

“This investigation has been assumed by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Requests for information relative to this investigation should be referred to the above agencies,” the Connecticut State Police said in the news release.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dana J. Hyde’s Husband & Son Were Also on the Plane But Were Not Injured

“We can confirm that the aircraft was owned by Conexon and that Dana Hyde was the wife of Conexon partner Jonathan Chambers,” company spokesperson Abby Carere said in an email to NBC News. “Jonathan and his son were on the flight also and not injured in the incident.”

According to The Associated Press, the National Transportation Safety Board is looking at a “reported trim issue,” described as “adjustments that are made to an airplane’s control surfaces to ensure it is stable and level in flight.”

The AP reported that Hyde was a passenger on a Bombardier executive jet that “was traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, before diverting to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. Three passengers and two crew members were aboard.”

Its website says that Conexon “is a broadband consulting firm that works exclusively with Rural Electric Cooperatives to bring fiber to the home (FTTH) in rural communities across the country.”

A biography for her on World Affairs.org says that Hyde was a graduate of Georgetown Law School and received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles. She was described as the married mother of “two wonderful boys.”

Dana J. Hyde Served in the Obama Administration for 7 Years

According to Columbia World Projects, Hyde worked as a Venture Partner, JVP. She was a “former CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation,” the site says.

A bio for Hyde on that site described her “a senior executive with over 25 years of experience in law, public policy, and international development.”

The biography adds that Hyde “served eight years in the Obama Administration, as Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), Associate Director at the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and Senior Advisor to the Deputy Secretary of State.”

A statement from Hyde on the MCC website reads, “The challenge to end poverty requires a global response, with donors working hand-in-hand with partner countries, the private sector, and civil society to advance growth. MCC is a small but critical piece of the solution, and we will continue to utilize the most rigorous, data-driven, transparent, and effective programs to achieve our singular mission: poverty reduction through economic growth.”

A bio for her on World Affairs.org says, Dana J. Hyde “was nominated by President Obama to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation in September 2013, and she was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in May 2014. As CEO, Ms. Hyde oversees a portfolio of roughly $4 billion in economic assistance programs aimed at reducing poverty, spurring growth, and advancing America’s interests around the globe.”

Dana J. Hyde Was a Counsel to the 9/11 Commission

According to the Columbia biography, Hyde “also served as Counsel to the 9/11 Commission and as Special Assistant to the Deputy Attorney General in the Clinton Administration. Earlier in her career Hyde practiced law at WilmerHale in London and in Washington, DC at Zuckerman Spaeder. She is currently a Partner at the venture capital firm JVP.”

According to the World Affairs bio, earlier in her career, Hyde “served as counsel to the 9/11 Commission, investigating the immediate response of the White House, the Defense Department and the Federal Aviation Administration to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.”

That biography says she also worked “in the White House, where she coordinated policy and outreach initiatives for federal agencies handling national security and trade policy as Special Assistant to the President for Cabinet Affairs. As an attorney, Ms. Hyde practiced in London as a member of WilmerHale’s international arbitration group and in Washington, D.C. as a litigation associate at Zuckerman Spaeder.”

