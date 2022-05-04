Dave Chappelle Video Shows Man Attack & Tackle Comedian: [Watch]

A video circulating on Twitter shows comedian Dave Chappelle being “attacked” and “tackled” on stage during a live performance. Watch videos of the incident below.

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage pic.twitter.com/E4gAfmkPgQ — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 4, 2022

“Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage,” wrote Twitter account Hoodville.

The account shared a slo-mo video of the incident, which was circulating widely on social media in the moments after it happened.

A 32-second version of the video was shared by Twitter user DoZay. It shows Chappelle reacting immediately after he was tackled.

Someone just ran on stage and attacked Dave Chappelle 😮 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles #netflixisajokefest #netflixisajoke pic.twitter.com/0WMUPQ7ks4 — DoZay (@DoZay1) May 4, 2022

The appearance was a part of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest, a live Netflix comedy festival that started April 28 and continues through May 8. Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California at the time of the incident, according to his tour schedule.

Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle At His Show At Hollywood Bowl Has Hands Broken and Dislocated pic.twitter.com/ZvPgjdV5gz — raphousetv (@raphousetv2) May 4, 2022

Twitter users wrote that the man who attacked Chappelle was injured, and shared videos they claimed was the same person being loaded into an ambulance. Heavy.com could not immediately verify that the man in the videos was the person who tackled Chappelle.

“Man That Attacked Dave Chappelle At His Show At Hollywood Bowl Has Hands Broken and Dislocated,” Raphouse TV wrote on Twitter.

“Shouldn’t have done that,” a voice can be heard saying to the man on the video.

Here’s the guy who jumped Dave Chappelle pic.twitter.com/kkmIhH685a — Lenny Del Earnhardt (@lennydelray) May 4, 2022

Another video shows security guards patting down a man, who is up against a temporary wall beyond a barricade. At least one other person can be seen taking video of the incident, while several others look on from the public area.

“Here’s the guy who jumped Dave Chappelle,” wrote Twitter user Lenny Del Earnhardt.

Chappelle continued the show, and discussed the attack in a later video.

#DaveChappelle and security talking about him being attacked on stage. pic.twitter.com/OTsMH91Hq8 — PalisadesPod (@412Palisades) May 4, 2022

“#DaveChappelle and security talking about him being attacked on stage,” wrote Twitter user PalisadesPod.

Chappelle first joked about his audience showing up at the end of his performance.

“Oh, now everybody comes out for the curtain call,” he said.

He called Jamie Foxx onto the stage, who helped take down the man who attacked him.

“Whenever you’re in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” Chappelle said.

Foxx joked that he thought the attack was a part of the show.

“I grabbed the back of that ****** head,” Chappelle said. “His hair was spongy. Absorbent.”

He said he had never seen anything like that happen before.

“I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a ***** backstage,” Chappelle said. “I’ve always wanted to do that.”

Foxx said Chappelle is a “genius” and that he needs to be protected.

“Listen, I just want to say…this man is an absolute genius. We’ve got to make sure we protect him at all times,” Foxx said. “For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You’re a genius. You’re a legend, and we’re not going to let nothing happen to you.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they responded to an incident without releasing many details. ABC 7 Los Angeles reported that the man was armed with a gun and a knife. The attack happened at about 10:45 p.m. local time, the news outlet reported. The man was taken into custody.

Deadline reported that attendees were not permitted to bring their phones inside, so video of the incident was sparse.

“Apparently, Chappelle was rushed by someone while onstage. Attendees’ phones were confiscated at the gate, so video and even photos are very sparse, but one video posted seemed to show the man smashing into someone holding a microphone, possibly Chappelle,” Deadline wrote.

This is a breaking news post that will be updated as new information becomes available.