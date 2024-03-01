dfsPro Daily: NBA Fantasy & Betting Tips for Friday, Saturday, Sunday

There are 22 NBA games this weekend, and we have you covered for the best betting and fantasy picks. Our AI-powered model is predicting huge games from Luka Doncic, De’Aaron Fox, Jalen Brunson, and many others. We’ll go over the best players to target in fantasy and player props for each day. Then, I’ll give you game line predictions for each night’s matchups.

NBA Daily Fantasy Projections

Friday, March 1st

Heavy’s own Peter Chawaga said in the dfsPro Daily newsletter this morning that he started off his DFS lineup with Tyrese Maxey, Scottie Barnes, and Jalen Duren. That’s a great start, but I would sub in Luka Doncic, since he participated in shootaround this morning, according to Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News. There’s a good chance he’ll play against the Boston Celtics, and he’s projected to collect a whopping 67.73 DraftKings FPTS – including 35 points, 9 rebounds, and 11 points.

Mavs shootaround is not complete, but Doncic is taking part, seemingly a good sign that he’ll play tonight. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) March 1, 2024

After Doncic ($12,100), Duren ($6,900) is still a great pick at a reasonable price. The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox ($8,500) could go off with 51 FPTS, if you need a cheaper alternative to Doncic.

For some budget picks, try out Santi Aldama ($4,900) of the Memphis Grizzlies, who our model projects to gather 27 FPTS against the Portland Trailblazers. Duop Reath ($4,200) has become an important part of the Blazers’ squad, so his salary is a very good value as well.

All in all, your lineup could look something like this. You’ll have to pick between the tandem of Barnes and Fox or the upside of Doncic. Pay attention to injury updates, since Fox is questionable for tonight.

Saturday, March 2nd

The player you should target in this DFS slate is Nikola Jokic. We’ll have to wait and see what he’ll cost on DraftKings – and I’ll update the page when I know – but it’ll be expensive. With a projected stat line of 24 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists, though, you’re not going to want to miss out on 64 FPTS. Anthony Davis should also have a great game, with 54 FPTS on the radar.

Sunday, March 3rd

Expect rookie Victor Wembanyama to continue his streak of dominance against the Pacers on Sunday, with 57 projected FPTS. Jalen Brunson has a projection of 50 FPTS, so you have a choice of superstars on the slate. And though I can’t give you an official projection for this matchup yet, Steph Curry is almost guaranteed to destroy my Boston Celtics.

Game by Game

I’ll be back Saturday and Sunday morning to add each night’s matchup. For now, take a look at odds, spreads, and totals for NBA matchups on Friday, March 1st. Remember to subscribe to the dfsPro Daily newsletter if you want even more analysis in your inbox every morning.

Charlotte Hornets @ Philadelphia 76ers The Philadelphia 76ers have a forecast 81% chance to win against The Charlotte Hornets with a spread of -9.5/9.5 and an over/under of 216.0. The Philadelphia 76ers are 2 – 0 against The Charlotte Hornets in the 2023-24 Season.

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Detroit Pistons The Cleveland Cavaliers have a forecast 71% chance to win against The Detroit Pistons with a spread of -7.0/7.0 and an over/under of 222.5. The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3 – 0 against The Detroit Pistons in the 2023-24 Season.

Dallas Mavericks @ Boston Celtics The Boston Celtics have a forecast 72% chance to win against The Dallas Mavericks with a spread of -7.0/7.0 and an over/under of 236.5. The Boston Celtics are 1 – 0 against The Dallas Mavericks in the 2023-24 Season.

Golden State Warriors @ Toronto Raptors The Golden State Warriors have a forecast 58% chance to win against The Toronto Raptors with a spread of -2.5/2.5 and an over/under of 237.0. The Golden State Warriors are 0 – 1 against The Toronto Raptors in the 2023-24 Season.

Portland Trail Blazers @ Memphis Grizzlies The Memphis Grizzlies have a forecast 51% chance to win against The Portland Trail Blazers with a spread of -0.5/0.5 and an over/under of 209.5. The Memphis Grizzlies are 1 – 1 against The Portland Trail Blazers in the 2023-24 Season.

Indiana Pacers @ New Orleans Pelicans The New Orleans Pelicans have a forecast 66% chance to win against The Indiana Pacers with a spread of -5.0/5.0 and an over/under of 237.5. The New Orleans Pelicans are 0 – 1 against The Indiana Pacers in the 2023-24 Season.

Sacramento Kings @ Minnesota Timberwolves The Minnesota Timberwolves have a forecast 73% chance to win against The Sacramento Kings with a spread of -7.5/7.5 and an over/under of 225.5. The Minnesota Timberwolves are 1 – 1 against The Sacramento Kings in the 2023-24 Season.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Chicago Bulls The Milwaukee Bucks have a forecast 63% chance to win against The Chicago Bulls with a spread of -4.0/4.0 and an over/under of 223.5. The Milwaukee Bucks are 2 – 1 against The Chicago Bulls in the 2023-24 Season.