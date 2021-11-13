Duke vs Campbell Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) will visit the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, November 13.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the different ways you can watch Campbell vs Duke:

Campbell vs Duke Preview

The Mike Krzyzewski farewell tour kicked off on a high note, as the Blue Devils handed Kentucky a 79-71 win on Tuesday. Freshman guard Trevor Keels led the way for Duke, scoring 25 points while giving the team an extra boost after several players, including Paolo Banchero and Wendell Moore Jr., had to leave the game due to cramping issues.

Both Banchero and Moore were on IVs at one point in the game, but they played through it. Banchero finished with 22 points and seven boards, and Williams added five points.

“This kid right here is going to be a great player,” Krzyzewski said about Keels, via ABC News. “He’s not a good player. Trevor is a great player. He weighs 230 pounds, and if he was a running back, he would know how to pick holes. He gets fouled. He doesn’t charge very much because he’s so low and has great body control.”

For his part, the freshman guard says he was helped a great deal by Coach K’s decision to get the team together earlier than normal this year.

“One thing coach did was bring us in early in the summer,” Keels said. “That’s how we built our chemistry early. … I think that’s what put us different from other teams. Not a lot of people is doing that right there, and that’s why I love the guys. They got trust in me, I got trust in them, and everybody just trusts each other.”

On the other side, Campbell won its season opener in impressive fashion, beating William Peace, 85-50. Jesús Carralero led the way for the Fighting Camels, scoring 19 points in just 14 minutes of action. Guard Jordan Whitfield added 14 points in what was an overall solid team victory.

“In the second half, we were tougher, and imposed our will defensively,” Campbell head coach Kevin McGeehan said after the game. “Overall, we played pretty well and shared the ball well.”

The Fighting Camels out-rebounded William Peace by 14, and they had 23 assists to WP’s nine while also netting 18 points off turnovers. Now, they’ll face a whole new level of intensity when they visit the Cameron Crazies.