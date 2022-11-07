Duke vs Jacksonville Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The start of the college hoops season is finally here and fans can rejoice as the season tips off on Monday night. Duke always draws intrigue whether people hate or love them and the Blue Devils will open their season at home against Jacksonville.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ACC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Jacksonville vs Duke streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Jacksonville vs Duke Preview

Duke enters the season ranked seventh in the country, but it’s very much an unproven team. The Blue Devils lost their top five contributors from last season to the NBA.

The only key contributor back for Duke is Jeremy Roach, who averaged 8.6 points and 3.2 assists per game last season. The Blue Devils will largely rely on freshmen from the top recruiting class in the country.

According to 247 Sports, Duke landed three of the top four players in the country in their recruiting class and four 5-star recruits total. Dereck Lively II is considered the top player from the 2022 class with Dariq Whitehead the number two ranked player.

Duke also added 5-stars in Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell. 4-star recruit Tyrese Proctor has also been impressive in camp.

Duke did add some experience in the transfer portal as they brought in three seniors, two from the B1G Ten and one from the Ivy League. Jacob Grandison averaged 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game at Illinois last season and should bring some versatility and toughness to the roster.

Northwestern transfer Ryan Young brings more size to an already big Duke team at 6’10 235 lbs, he averaged 9.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season. Harvard transfer Kale Catchings will bring some versatility as he averaged 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season while shooting 36.5% from three.

Jacksonville has high expectations this season after finishing 21-10 last season and 11-5 in Atlantic Sun Conference play. The Dolphins were picked second in the conference preseason poll for this season by both the media and coaches.

Jacksonville also brings back star senior guard Kevion Nolan who was named to the preseason All-Atlantic Sun first-team. Nolan averaged 13.9 points and 4.0 assists per game last season to lead the Dolphins.

The team also returns Bryce Workman who was second on the team in both points and rebounds at 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Also back is senior guard Jordan Davis who chipped in 8.9 points per game last season.

With those three back, the Dolphins return their top three scorers from last season. With the number of returners and production back Jacksonville could be an interesting opening night test for the Blue Devils.