Elon Musk’s New ‘Drug’ Regretamine, Dogecoin Tweets Spark Memes

Elon Musk posted about a supposed new “drug” Regretamine on Twitter, and some people couldn’t tell whether he was joking or not. Most thought he was making a point about Dogecoin.

The Regretamine tweet quickly racked up more than 260,000 likes in less than a day.

New drug coming out called Regretamine. Pop one & all regrets are gone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2021

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted, “New drug coming out called Regretamine. Pop one & all regrets are gone.”

People quickly turned the Regretamine post into a meme. In addition to the post about Regretamine, Musk gave a clue to what he was talking about when he tweeted about cryptocurrency Dogecoin, writing, “Doge meme shield (legendary item).”

The Dogecoin tweet showed a burning man representing memes near a sleeping man marked Dogecoin, with the words, “Dogecoin value dropping.” The point of the meme is Musk arguing that Dogecoin has a meme shield.

Doge meme shield (legendary item) pic.twitter.com/CeomU9q84c — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2021

Musk’s Tweet Came Amidst News About Dogecoin Being Available at ATMs & a Possible SEC Investigation

People are going to need lots of “Regretamine” if they miss out on buying #Dogecoin #DOGE pic.twitter.com/QTIy5j05Kj — 41575 (@Th8BWd2CYZ0jnFc) March 2, 2021

What confused people into wondering whether Regretamine was a joke is because Musk helped found a company called Neuralink, which makes “implantable brain-machine interfaces,” so some people thought, who knows?

Many tweets joked about Musk’s reputation for driving stock prices and interest on Twitter, meaning, when Musk tweets, you have to take note. Most people tied his two tweets together.

According to Yahoo Finance, Dogecoin has outperformed Bitcoin as a cryptocurrency in the stock market. Yahoo finance reported that the “joke” currency is now available at ATMs, citing its “growing popularity and mass adoption.”

Anyone who sells Dogecoin too early is going to need a boatload of Regretamine at some point in the future in order to stop regretting it. pic.twitter.com/ARKnr9q8JZ — Matt Wallace ⚠️ (@MattWallace888) March 1, 2021

According to CoinDesk, Dogecoin is part of the “meme trading” craze that fueled GameStop stocks and was endorsed previously by Musk and other celebrities. CoinDesk called it a “canine-themed cryptocurrency.”

CoinFlip Bitcoin ATM wrote on Twitter, “We’re excited to announce that we are listing #dogecoin on CoinFlip ATMs! You can now buy $DOGE with cash at any of our 1,800 locations nationwide! Find a CoinFlip ATM to buy $DOGE and use discount code ‘DOGE’ for 15% off all transaction fees 😎.” DOGE started in 2013, according to the site.

Musk previously responded on Twitter that he hopes there is an SEC investigation into his previous tweets on Dogecoin, writing, “I hope they do! It would be awesome.”

Gets diarrhea from Regretamine* Regrets taking it.. pic.twitter.com/dXK5SyROnH — Nichole (@nicholejax) March 1, 2021

According to Fox Business, his previous tweets caused the price of Dogecoin to spike.

Some People Tied Regretamine to Dogecoin

“Anyone who sells Dogecoin too early is going to need a boatload of Regretamine at some point in the future in order to stop regretting it.”

“There’s nothing to regret. This coin is issued in unlimited quantities. It doesn’t have any room for preservation. It only goes up when it’s very hot, but it’s also Plunging the fastest.”

Remember, all I'm offering is Regretamine – nothing more. ― Morpheus. pic.twitter.com/48uUpbDwYJ — BogusThought🇺🇲 (@billhuang688) March 1, 2021

“I mean, could you imagine the regret you’d face if you didn’t take one?”

“I have a fever and the only prescription is regretamine! I need more regretamine!”

“Can’t see regretamine coming to the aid when #dogecoin rises massively cause folks didn’t believe in it…..it’s literally the currency of the future.”

“EVERYONE GET UP GET THAT COFFEE OR BEVERAGE OF CHOICE TAKE YOUR DAILY REGRETAMINE LIKE DADDY ELON SAYS AND ENJOY YOUR DOGE DAY AND REMEMBER IN DOGE WE TRUST LOVE THE DOGE FAMILY.”

